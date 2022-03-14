Report: Seahawks keeping Quandre Diggs

When the Seattle Seahawks traded for Quandre Diggs during the 2019 season, he transformed the defense instantaneously, with the performance of the secondary improving in a heartbeat. However, a Week 18 injury combined with what was expected to be an expensive price tag led many to believe that he might not return to the Seahawks for the 2022 season after reaching free agency.

Those fears, however, can now be put to rest, as Diggs has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract that will keep him protecting the deep portion of the Seattle secondary for years to come.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with one of their: Safety Quandre Diggs gets a 3-year deal worth $40M, source said. Seattle retains a key defender. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

This contract gives the Seahawks two high paid safeties, with Diggs and strong safety Jamal Adams now earning a combined $30.8M per year between them after Adams signed a record setting safety contract last August.

Diggs, of course, had asked for an extension and long-term security last August during training camp, and now has that.