Report: Al Woods is sticking around

The news cycle was not kind to fans of the Seattle Seahawks in the week before the start of free agency, with the team moving on from two of its biggest stars. First there was the trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, which was reported on the same day that reports of the imminent release of Bobby Wagner would be coming as well.

So far, however, the news this week has been much better. First came reports that Seattle would be keeping starting free safety Quandre Diggs on a three-year, $40M contract, and then later Monday came reports that the Hawks would also be keeping veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

Woods helps anchor a defensive interior that appears likely to be manned by Woods, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone once again in 2022, and addresses a key question regarding the position for first year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

UPDATE:

For those curious on the terms of the contract for Woods, it is reportedly a two-year, $9M deal.