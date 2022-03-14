Report: Sidney Jones coming back

It’s been a busy week for the Seattle Seahawks, who less than a week ago learned the team would play the 2022 season without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner. However, so far this week, the news has been far more positive in terms of the team retaining its own players.

First, reports emerged that free safety Quandre Diggs would be back with the team on a new, three-year contract, and that was followed by an announcement from the agent for Al Woods that Woods will also be returning to Seattle. In continuing to work on keeping the secondary together, the Hawks are set to bring back Sidney Jones.

The #Seahawks are bringing back CB Sidney Jones, source says. Last season was by far his most productive for him, with a career-high 16 games played. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Jones, of course, was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars at final roster cuts at the end of training camp, and took over as a starter in Week 4. However, by Week 8 he had been replaced by Tre Brown, at least until Brown injured his knee against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. With Brown reportedly doing well in his recovery from that knee issue, and Jones set to return, it could mean the end of D.J. Reed’s tenure with the Seahawks.