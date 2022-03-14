Report: Jamarco Jones to sign with Tennessee Titans

It has been a Monday of news of the Seattle Seahawks retaining several of their own free agents, including Quandre Diggs, Sidney Jones and Al Woods. Those three should help new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt in his first season in charge of the Hawks defense, however, on the offensive side of the ball reports have the team allowing its first free agent to depart.

Former Seattle OL Jamarco Jones intends to sign a two-year, $5.75 million deal including $3.15 million guaranteed with the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Jamarco Jones, of course, played both tackle and guard for Seattle during his time with the team, and now moves on to join the Tennessee Titans. Allowing Jones to depart does not come as a surprise, as his limited athleticism seemed to make him a poor fit for the wide zone scheme of Andy Dickerson and Shane Waldron. Jones finishes his time in Seattle having appeared in 36 games with seven starts. His departure leaves punter Michael Dickson as the lone remaining player of the four the Seahawks selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, with Tre Flowers and Shaquem Griffin no longer around.