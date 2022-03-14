The Seattle Seahawks continue their most legal of tampering, extending tight end Will Dissly for three years.

Reported by Tom Pelissero and confirmed by Dissly himself, it’s a three-year $24 million deal.

That means Noah Fant is here, Will Dissly is here, and presumably Gerald Everett is not. An $8 million average is both more than Everett got last year, and generally what Seattle has thrown their free agent tight ends for years (looking at Greg Olsen).

Seattle continues to speak to being in anything but tear-down mode, keeping what has been an injured-but-flashy tight end as part of the offensive arsenal for incoming quarterback.

Dissly took a noticeable backseat to Everett last season, with half the targets and yards in 2021. However, he remains the best blocking tight end on the roster, as that’s not Fant’s specialty.

He’s a fun and interesting player, but that’s meaningful money to give a guy after acquiring a first-rounder in the Denver trade. Expect Dissly to see a bigger role in the offense next season. Whether that’s in the pass game, or speaks to a renewed emphasis on run blocking and the run game will be worth watching.

Here is a bit more detail on the terms of Dissly’s contract:

Details on Will Dissly re-signing with Seattle: It’s a 3-year, $24M deal that includes $15.98M in total guarantees and a $9.3M signing bonus, per source.



Up to $510K ($30K per game) annual roster bonus. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2022

A strong deal for Seahawks TE Will Dissly:



Signing bonus: $9.3M



Salaries: $1.04M (fully guaranteed), $5.64M (guaranteed for injury), $6.49M



Annual per-game roster bonuses: $510K



Maximum value of $24M over 3 years. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Based on this, the cap hits for Dissly over the three years of the contract should be: