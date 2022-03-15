Sam’s Film Room: Seahawks should strongly consider Charles Cross in 2022 NFL Draft

It seems like at this point in the 2022 NFL Draft process that Charles Cross, the offensive tackle out of Mississippi State, is considered the number three blocker available. Most seem to have him ranked behind Alabama’s Evan Neal and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu; however, in this video scouting report, I’m going to make the case that Cross should actually be the second offensive lineman drafted. I think his ability to mirror along with his use of length to create leverage against the top pass rushers in the SEC makes him one of the best.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they really need a right tackle with Brandon Shell entering free agency and Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe looking okay in their limited action. Drafting a first round offensive lineman is what I would strongly consider if I were Pete Carroll and John Schneider, assuming they don’t take a rookie quarterback in the first round. Cross is a perfect scheme fit for the team and he would offer long-term stability after Duane Brown leaves the team as well.

This video is about 4 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

