The reported interest in Deshaun Watson was apparently just a flash in the pan, where the Seattle Seahawks are concerned.

Multiple sources are now reporting that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints remain the two teams invested in acquiring Watson from the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson now set to meet Monday evening in Houston with Saints and Panthers , the two front-runners to land him in a potential blockbuster trade, according to league sources @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

I was told the Seattle Seahawks do not have any plans to meet with Deshaun Watson as of now. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2022

At one point, Seattle had gained serious traction as a pursuer for Watson, but by the end of Free Agency Day 1 that had passed.

Watson has a no-trade clause, and additional reports are that the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are the only two teams he’d wave it for at the moment.

Mitch Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, and the Minnesota Vikings extended Kirk Cousins. Tom Brady came out of retirement to return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders. The pool of experienced quarterbacks available grows smaller.

Colin Kaepernick has replaced Watson as the name most connected to the Seahawks at the moment, simply because there are no other significant rumors and his recent workout with Tyler Lockett.