Pre-Snap Reads 3/15: Seahawks start free agency with several re-signings

Seahawks rebuilding plan Phase II: The top-3 options to replace Russell Wilson at QB

Two trades and one free agent signing (of any two players) that will satisfy Seattle's top remaining need: a ONE-SEASON quarterback.

Seahawks take care of their own as free agency opens, but quarterback plan remains a mystery – The Athletic

Will Dissly, Quandre Diggs, Al Woods and Sidney Jones all agreed to stay in Seattle, which hasn't said if it plans to start Drew Lock.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Free Agency Tracker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Life without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner starts now in Seattle. How will the new era of Seahawks football take shape? Check this page for all the latest free agency updates and rumors as they happen.

Report: Seahawks re-sign Pro Bowl FS Quandre Diggs to 3-year deal - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have reportedly re-signed Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs after another five-interception season in 2021.

Early thoughts on free agency « Seahawks Draft Blog

Quandre Diggs returns

Colin Kaepernick trains with Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett | Tacoma News Tribune

Colin Kaepernick works out with Tyler Lockett. Will the post-Russell Wilson Seahawks give Kaepernick a tryout to compete with Drew Lock, others for the job?

Quandre Diggs agrees to re-sign with Seahawks: 3 years, $40M | Tacoma News Tribune

The Seahawks finish their 1st free-agent re-signing priority. Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs agrees to a 3-year, $40 million deal. Will Dissly, Al Woods re-sign.

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Follow along for Arizona Cardinals additions and subtractions during the first week of the new league year.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #170: Quarterback Carousel, Final Free Agency Preview & 1st Round Options - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Kent joins Blake to discuss the NFL moves ahead of the tampering period and what the Cardinals can do as free agency begins.

Report: 49ers expected to be aggressive on the cornerback market - Niners Nation

The Niners have a couple of options that make plenty of sense.

Aaron Banks now has a Clear Path to Start at Left Guard for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With Laken Tomlinson departing, there is now a starting position at left guard staring Aaron Banks in the face.

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Rams Re-Sign OL Coleman Shelton to 2-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

C Brian Allen, LT Joe Noteboom returning to Los Angeles Rams

Center Brian Allen and left tackle Joe Noteboom are returning to the Rams, the team announced Monday.

Rams had no 1st or 2nd round pick in 2018; now that draft class is paid - Turf Show Times

How does LA’s 2018 draft class stack up in second contracts compared to rest of NFL?

Free-agency Day 1 takeaways: Jaguars’ spending spree, Steelers’ new QB and head-scratching moves – The Athletic

There were a frenzy of deals made on Monday, the first day teams could negotiate with free agents. Our national writers assess the action.

The futures of Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo: Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic

On the eve of the NFL free agency period, digging into prominent QBs' decisions that are sure to shake up the league.

NFL free-agency updates 2022 - Latest signings, trades, cuts, news and rumors

We're tracking NFL free agency with every notable signing, all the latest rumors and nuggets and much more.

As Cincinnati Bengals enter free agency, Joe Burrow's voice becomes more influential - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

After the Super Bowl run, Burrow isn’t just someone who the team is building around. His voice now carries more weight.

Monday Round-Up: Marshawn Lynch Chips In $10K To HBCU ‘Battle Of The Brains’ Scholarship Fund

The fifth annual HBCU Battle of the Brains competition wrapped up Sunday with Fisk University winning the top prize.

Reports: Packers WR Davante Adams won't play on tag - National Football Post

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is no fan of the tag game. Adams was given the franchise designation by the Packers, blocking his path.

2022 Free Agency and Trade Discussion | Football Outsiders

This is our annual open thread to discuss all the free agent movement, trades, cuts, and other news for the first few days of free agency.

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Monday's moves

Will a crop of incoming free agents, including Christian Kirk, rejuvenate the Jaguars? Is Mitchell Trubisky in line for starting snaps with the Steelers? Gregg Rosenthal runs through some of the biggest takeaways from the free agency moves made on Monday.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to free agency news and Cameron Heyward joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Report: Russell Wilson spoke to Peyton Manning before trade

Russell Wilson reportedly spoke with Peyton Manning multiple times before being traded to the Denver Broncos.