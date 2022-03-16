Pre-Snap Reads 3/16: Pete Carroll, John Schneider to address media today

Seahawks News

D.J. Reed leaves Seahawks for Jets - Seaside Joe

The three-year, $33 million is more than what Seattle should be paying for him.

Seahawks' 4 re-signings were 'easy pitch' -- now comes the hard part - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks re-signing four veterans wasn't as hard as you'd think, Brock Huard said. But the hard work is coming up now.

Report: Seattle Seahawks Tender 5 Exclusive Rights Free Agents - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Sticking with the trend of keeping their own, the Seahawks tendered five exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday, including versatile defensive back Ryan Neal.

Tuesday Round-Up: Ranking Top Available Free Agents Ahead Of New League Year

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently ranked the NFL’s top free agents by position, and gave a big board of the top 50 players available.

It’s difficult to work out what the Seahawks are doing « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s hard to muster any real emotion about Seattle’s start to free agency.

Pro Day Preview & Seattle Seahawks 3-Round Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' Senior Analyst Mike Tanier is joined by his co-host FO Contributor Derrik Klassen and special guest NFL Draft Analyst Chad Reuter to preview NFL pro days, discuss the draft stock of Iowa State RB Breece Hall and Michigan St. RB Kenneth Walker III, and share their mock drafts if they were in charge of rebuilding the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett praises Colin Kaepernick after workout: 'That man Kap is ready!!'

Colin Kaepernick has still got it.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded compensatory picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency preview - Revenge of the Birds

Free agency time is upon us.

Free agent Roundtable: What is your ideal first week of free agency for the 49ers? - Niners Nation

Free agency is underway as teams have already agreed to deals with players around the league. Our staff gives their ideal first week of free agency for the 49ers below.

Why 49ers' Trent Williams enjoys blocking for RB Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert hasn’t played a full season of football since 2019, and his name has kind of faded in the NFL world since that breakout season with the 49ers.

The Good and Not So Good About the 49ers' Signing Charvarius Ward - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have agreed to sign cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $42 million contract.

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth Shares Heartfelt Retirement Video - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Whitworth ended his playing career on the football mountaintop.

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth retires, ending historically long career - Turf Show Times

Whitworth’s college and NFL resumes defy the limitations we expect for humans playing football.

Around The NFL

NFL free agency signing grades: The good, bad and ugly of every major move – The Athletic

Assigning a letter grade to every significant move in the 2022 NFL free agency period.

D.J. Reed’s addition fills Jets’ cornerback hole and creates competition for others – The Athletic

Reed, praised for his competitive mindset, agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal after two strong seasons with the Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons make Younghoe Koo second-highest paid kicker in NFL, signing him to new five-year, $24.25 million deal, source confirms

Kicker Younghoe Koo has re-signed with the Atlanta Falcons for a five-year, $24.25 million deal with $11 million guaranteed.

Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke giving Trevor Lawrence what he needs in free agency - Jacksonville Jaguars Blog- ESPN

The Jags are placing talent at wide receiver, tight end and offensive line around their franchise quarterback in his second year.

NFL transaction roundup: Cowboys re-sign DE Randy Gregory to 5-year deal - National Football Post

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end Randy Gregory on a five-year deal worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

Patriots trade lineman Shaq Mason to Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady

Shaq Mason is reuniting with Tom Brady.

Free Agency-palooza, Part I: Brady's back, Gregory's flip-flop on Dallas & the four teams vying for Watson

The 2022 NFL league year hasn't technically begun, yet the unofficial start to free agency has been wild. Remember Tom Brady? He's back. The Jacksonville Jaguars? They broke the bank for Christian Kirk. Deshaun Watson? Seems like he could be traded any minute now.

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

No two teams have done more to close the gap in their division and conference than the Broncos and Chargers. Jim Trotter discusses their recent moves and why each could be seen as a legitimate contender.

NFL awards 39 compensatory 2022 NFL Draft picks to 16 teams

The NFL on Tuesday awarded 39 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Report: Browns fielding trade calls on Baker Mayfield

There continues to be consistent signs that the Cleveland Browns are not totally sold on Baker Mayfield as their quarterback.