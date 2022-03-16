Seahawks let DJ Reed walk and Twitter reacted

First they traded Russell Wilson. Then they released Bobby Wagner. I didn’t think it could get any worse. Then, I found out Jamarco Jones wouldn’t be back, and my mood stagnated, which given the current state of this organization almost felt like an improvement. But then the unfortunate but unfortunately-not-entirely-unexpected news dropped that the team would be losing defensive back D.J. Reed.

By now, we are all familiar with the undersized sensation who proved that you don’t have to comp with Richard Sherman just to get a chance in the Seattle Seahawks defense. This even seemed to take Pete Carroll by surprise, leading in part to the decision to draft similarly-statured Tre Brown, who looked similarly-talented before his injury. Regardless, as Field Gulls’ own Mookie Alexander reported yesterday, the veteran corner will be heading to New York to play under current head coach and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Regardless, Reed was a highly respected member of this secondary, and the folks over on twitter had some things to say.

The man himself obviously seemed pretty happy, but also took a moment to give a shoutout to Seattle fans.

I got to show love to Seattle’s fans❤️. It was one helluva ride✊ . — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) March 15, 2022

Seahawks fans and media were.... less than happy. But there was still some optimism to be found if you are willing to look into the future.

Prioritizing Will Dissly over DJ Reed is certainly a choice — Parker (@ParkerLewes) March 15, 2022

Pete Carroll and John Schneider better have a good ass reason tomorrow for why they haven’t signed any outside free agents and overpaid Will Dissly instead of bringing back DJ Reed — JNB #TANKSZN | (26-56) (0-0) (@bosnianbeast_27) March 16, 2022

DJ Reed reunites with Robert Saleh. https://t.co/VZFHbOweyd — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 15, 2022

Seahawks tendered CB Nigel Warrior. A player that was picked up off the waiver wire last season from the Ravens. Didn’t have a chance to start but Raven’s fans seemed to really like him in pre-season, they just had too much depth at CB to keep him. I expect Warrior to compete. https://t.co/7kpR9RR3Ds — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) March 15, 2022

Come on, #Seahawks... DJ Reed was a key part of the defense. https://t.co/isM8OkR4w3 — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) March 15, 2022

Big loss in Seattle https://t.co/Jb5uUkqu7x — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 15, 2022

Bro we lost DJ Reed, lets just tank and save our cap space at this point — Metcat (@RussellMetcat) March 16, 2022

Go get Gilmore and draft a CB with an early pick? But this is likely to cost more than the $11M per year DJ Reed received from the Jets. I think Seattle is going to regret not bringing him back. https://t.co/7r2gD4lRym — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) March 16, 2022

I would feel much, much better about my chances to find another Will Dissly than I would another DJ Reed — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) March 16, 2022

Passing up on resigning DJ Reed will turn out to be an enormous mistake when we have to play in this league with every team having star receivers — jesse (@jesse33102536) March 16, 2022

Lose Russ. Lose Bobby. Lose DJ Reed. Compound with the cost Jamal Adams (losing #10 pick). And it’s just… Murky. I’m struggling to see the light. — Brandeaux (@AuRevoirBrandon) March 15, 2022

Can’t believe he’s gone man pic.twitter.com/f51imLkdWb — DJ Goat (@DJReedGoat) March 15, 2022

Seattle prioritized a run blocking TE2 over DJ Reed. Insanity — (@Gurshan_S1ngh) March 15, 2022

DJ Reed was supposed to be THE guy to bring back, no matter what. I'm pissed. He's an inspiring player with tons of upside. Young enough to work with a rebuilding timeline. Don't tell me we don't have the money! — Metcat (@RussellMetcat) March 15, 2022

DID WE REALLY JUST LOSE DJ REED?!?!?!??!? WHAT TF IS OUR FRANCHISE DOING?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/Tt8dPUSLeF — damon egan (@damonegan04) March 15, 2022

For what it's worth, DJ Reed was Seattle's top-ranked defender last year by PFF. — Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) March 15, 2022

In general, I would say Jets twitter seems much happier (if understatements exist) with the move than Seahawks twitter. Surprise, surprise.

Reed finished with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.



QBs completed 49% of their passes when throwing in his direction, 5th lowest among CBs who were targeted at least 50 times, according to NGS. QBs had a passer rating of 69 and Reed allowed only 3 touchdowns and 474 yards — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 15, 2022

Another excellent rep by DJ Reed against D. Adams pic.twitter.com/c9yCgR0n4S — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 15, 2022

Let's get it JD and Saleh , time to lock in that safety and DJ Reed — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) March 14, 2022

DJ Reed > JaFraud Adams — Potential Spam (@PotentialSpam2) March 15, 2022

So, obviously, Seahawks fans don’t appear all that happy about Reed’s departure, while Jets fans are understandably very excited.