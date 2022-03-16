 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seahawks let DJ Reed walk and Twitter reacted

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

First they traded Russell Wilson. Then they released Bobby Wagner. I didn’t think it could get any worse. Then, I found out Jamarco Jones wouldn’t be back, and my mood stagnated, which given the current state of this organization almost felt like an improvement. But then the unfortunate but unfortunately-not-entirely-unexpected news dropped that the team would be losing defensive back D.J. Reed.

By now, we are all familiar with the undersized sensation who proved that you don’t have to comp with Richard Sherman just to get a chance in the Seattle Seahawks defense. This even seemed to take Pete Carroll by surprise, leading in part to the decision to draft similarly-statured Tre Brown, who looked similarly-talented before his injury. Regardless, as Field Gulls’ own Mookie Alexander reported yesterday, the veteran corner will be heading to New York to play under current head coach and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Regardless, Reed was a highly respected member of this secondary, and the folks over on twitter had some things to say.

The man himself obviously seemed pretty happy, but also took a moment to give a shoutout to Seattle fans.

Seahawks fans and media were.... less than happy. But there was still some optimism to be found if you are willing to look into the future.

In general, I would say Jets twitter seems much happier (if understatements exist) with the move than Seahawks twitter. Surprise, surprise.

So, obviously, Seahawks fans don’t appear all that happy about Reed’s departure, while Jets fans are understandably very excited.

Loading comments...