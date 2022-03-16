2022 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks add Artie Burns

The start of the legal tampering period brought good news to fans of the Seattle Seahawks Monday, with reports emerging that the team would be bringing back Quandre Diggs and Sidney Jones. Fan reactions were the opposite on Tuesday when it was reported that starting cornerback D.J. Reed would be departing Seattle to reunite with his former defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers who currently happens to be the head coach of the New York Jets.

Wednesday, the Hawks finally dipped their toes into the free agent market, and are reportedly set to add a cornerback who played under Sean Desai with the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season.

Former Bears’ cornerback Artie Burns is going to the Seahawks on a one-year $2 million deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Artie Burns, who will turn 27 in May, was a first round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and started 25 games during his first two years in the league. However, struggles led to him losing his starting job early in the 2018 season and he has started just 8 games since the midpoint of the 2018 season. At the expiration of his rookie contract he signed with the Bears, but a torn ACL during training camp led to him missing the entire 2020 season. He was worked back into things slowly during 2021, seeing the field primarily on special teams, but earned a starting spot in Week 12 before closing out the year starting six of the final games for Chicago.