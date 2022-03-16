2022 Seahawks Free Agency: Seattle signing former Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu

The Seattle Seahawks have brought a pass rusher to the team through free agency.

Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is signing a two-year deal, via Adam Schefter.

Former Chargers’ linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks, his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Nwosu is an outside linebacker/LEO who had a career-high five sacks last season. He played college at USC and was taken in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nwosu is only 25 and is that dude who picked off Patrick Mahomes on the goal line when the Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime.

Big interception by former Narbonne Gaucho Uchenna Nwosu of the Chargers @UchennaN_42 @BonneFTBL pic.twitter.com/WPgvsFYDE2 — Jerry Guardado (@Jerry_Guardado) December 17, 2021

In fact, he had four passes deflected last year, something that several members of the Seahawks defensive line have become known for.

Nwosu becomes one of the early members of what will surely be a cap-casualty exodus from the AFC West, in particular the Chargers.

2021 was only Nwosu’s first season playing more than half of the defensive snaps, and his production at that pace is encouraging.

Nwosu got decent pressure per SIS—~13%. clustered with some prominent names—not a lot of sack conversion though. As dropped a good deal—which is important as Seattle needs both of their OLBs to be able to rush and drop as they continue to lean into their new scheme. pic.twitter.com/sVx4QMsJnB — i need a new hobby (@cmikesspinmove) March 16, 2022

The Athletic penned him as the 43rd best free agent on the market this year.

It’s not like signing Za’Darius Smith but it’s a good move. At almost the same time, Chandler Jones is reportedly signing with the Oakland Raiders for $17 million per year. 10 per year for Nwosu - and only $10.5 mil guaranteed so let’s hold out for contract details - this is a quality signing.