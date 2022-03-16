 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Seahawks Free Agency: Seattle signing former Chargers pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu

By Tyler Alsin
LA Chargers KC Chiefs at SoFi

The Seattle Seahawks have brought a pass rusher to the team through free agency.

Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is signing a two-year deal, via Adam Schefter.

Nwosu is an outside linebacker/LEO who had a career-high five sacks last season. He played college at USC and was taken in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nwosu is only 25 and is that dude who picked off Patrick Mahomes on the goal line when the Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-28 in overtime.

In fact, he had four passes deflected last year, something that several members of the Seahawks defensive line have become known for.

Nwosu becomes one of the early members of what will surely be a cap-casualty exodus from the AFC West, in particular the Chargers.

2021 was only Nwosu’s first season playing more than half of the defensive snaps, and his production at that pace is encouraging.

The Athletic penned him as the 43rd best free agent on the market this year.

It’s not like signing Za’Darius Smith but it’s a good move. At almost the same time, Chandler Jones is reportedly signing with the Oakland Raiders for $17 million per year. 10 per year for Nwosu - and only $10.5 mil guaranteed so let’s hold out for contract details - this is a quality signing.

