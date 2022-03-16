2022 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks to sign C Austin Blythe

In recent seasons the Seattle Seahawks have rolled through a multitude of options while looking for a replacement for center Max Unger. The names that have been tried at the position include Drew Nowak, Lemuel Jeanpierre, Justin Britt, Ethan Pocic, Kyle Fuller and Joey Hunt, but no one had emerged as the unquestioned answer to the question. That said, reports have emerged Wednesday afternoon that the Seahawks have agreed to terms with a player familiar with the system of Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson, and who has a very good shot at being the starter, at least when it comes to the 2022 season.

Former Chiefs’ center Austin Blythe is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Austin Blythe started 48 regular season and five postseason games for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 through 2020 before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent prior to the 2021 season. That, of course, means Blythe spent the majority of the 2021 campaign on the bench as the backup to Creed Humphrey, but it also means that Blythe was on the market and available to fill the hole the Seahawks have at the position.

Listed at 6’2” and just 280 pounds with 31-1/2” arms, Blythe is a pure zone blocking center, and his addition marks a stark departure for the Hawks from the long-armed maulers the team had looked for on the interior under offensive line coach Mike Solari in recent seasons.

UPDATE:

It would appear that the Seahawks see Blythe as a potential starter given the reported terms of the contract.