Report: Seahawks releasing Benson Mayowa

In news that felt inevitable after the signing of Uchenna Nwosu, the Seattle Seahawks intend to release defensive end/linebacker Benson Mayowa.

The #Seahawks are releasing DE Benson Mayowa, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

This doesn’t save a lot of cap space and will add to Seattle’s huge dead money charge for the 2022 season.

Releasing Benson only saves Seattle 1.4M in cap space with 2.25M dead money charge.



This kinda sucks for benson, who was basically playing out of position last year, which impacted his pass-rush stats (just 1 sack in 2021; 6 in 2020).



Now, he’s gone. https://t.co/ffppTgqXXw — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 16, 2022

Mayowa was brought back by the Seahawks in 2020 and racked up six sacks and three passes defensed. Last season he had just the one sack on opening day against the Indianapolis Colts and was otherwise a schematic misfit who had an increased presence in coverage and not rushing the passer.

Seattle has been busy re-shaping its defensive line with the addition of Shelby Harris and the aforementioned Nwosu. Another name to watch as far as possibly leaving the team would be Rasheem Green, who’s a free agent and still hasn’t been re-signed as of this writing. I suppose L.J. Collier could also be gone soon but maybe he makes it to training camp for one last chance.

By the way, Mayowa was on the 2013 Seahawks team that won the Super Bowl but he was on injured reserve after the second game of the season. Technically speaking, his departure is the one that ensures there will be no players from that year’s squad on the 2022 team.