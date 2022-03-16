Report: Free agent T Trent Brown to visit Seahawks

The gun has fired to mark the official start of the 2022 free agency period for the NFL, and the Seattle Seahawks have begun dipping their toe in the water. First came several moves by the team to retain their own free agents in Quandre Diggs, Sidney Jones, Will Dissly and Al Woods, while seeing Jamarco Jones and D.J. Reed depart for greener pastures elsewhere.

Then, on Wednesday the Seahawks began bringing in outside free agents, including cornerback Artie Burns of the Chicago Bears, center Austin Blythe of the Kansas City Chiefs and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu of the Los Angeles Chargers. Blythe, of course, represents the first addition to an offensive line that has three of the five 2021 starters unsigned in Ethan Pocic, Brandon Shell and Duane Brown, so now it’s apparently time for the team to turn its attention to the tackle spot.

Free-agent offensive tackle Trent Brown is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Trent Brown started his career with the San Francisco 49ers before spending the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and then signing with the then Oakland, but now Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2019 season. Brown was a part of the offensive line dismantling in Las Vegas during the 2021 offseason that saw Rodney Hudson shipped to the Arizona Cardinals and Gabe Jackson traded to the Seahawks, and is now a free agent.

In both Oakland and Las Vegas Brown played next to Jackson, so the two could team up to create a familiar right side of the line, should Brown and the Seahawks be comfortable with his medicals and the two sides are able to reach an agreement on a contract.