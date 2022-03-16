Seahawks live stream: Pete Carroll and John Schneider press conference

For the first time since last week’s blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, Pete Carroll and John Schneider will address the media. There will surely be plenty of Wilson-centric questions, but Seattle also released linebacker Bobby Wagner, and they’ve been busy with free agency.

There is a free live stream below in the embedded video. The press conference was supposed to start at 2:30 PM PT but I’m writing this at 2:36 and it didn’t start yet. Check in and enjoy or be enraged or have no strong emotions whatsoever.