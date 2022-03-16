Takeaways from Wednesday’s Pete Carroll and John Schneider press conference

Pete Carroll and John Schneider made their first media appearance since the trading of Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. There was certainly more intrigue than normal given what transpired, and there were a lot of eyebrow raising (and eyerolling, to some) statements made by both the head coach and the general manager.

Here’s the cliff notes version of what we saw and heard.

Second chance, second chance, second chance

The press conference began with a 15-minute rambling monologue by Coach Carroll about everything from football philosophy to the team’s historical embracing of giving players second chances. This included trading for Marshawn Lynch, trading for Quandre Diggs after he fell out of favor in Detroit, to Jamal Adams after things went sour in New York, to Colin Kaepernick’s recent workout with Tyler Lockett, to the acquisition of Drew Lock.

I honestly thought we weren’t going to get any questions fielded because Carroll was going on forever.

Carroll said Kaepernick contacted him recently saying he was still trying to get another chance. https://t.co/IWL0mD4l6u — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) March 16, 2022

Pete Carroll talking about Colin Kaepernick and asks rhetorically if he deserves a second shot. Says it might not be here and it might not even be in football (??)



What is going on. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll: "Is this a second chance for Drew Lock? Heck yeah it is!" — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Russell Wilson was never destined to be a Seahawks player for much longer

Wilson’s contract was up at the end of the 2023 season. It was already reported that he was looking for “Mahomes money” for his next deal. Based on John Schneider’s comments, this was never really in the cards.

Schneider re Wilson's contract: "We were under the impression that there wouldn't be a long-term extension." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

They were also tight-lipped about the rift that prompted the trade, while opting for the more PR-friendly move of praising Wilson’s time in Seattle.

Asked when Wilson got the impression he wanted to leave Seattle:



Carroll: "I don't know.



Schneider: "Tough one to answer." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll: "[This trade is] gonna benefit Russ going forward and it's gonna benefit our club going forward." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll says Wilson had made it clear he was open to a change. Says it wasn't about trying to repair a relationship at that point but about future opportunities for each. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 16, 2022

Jody Allen was supportive and involved throughout the Wilson trade

Pete Carroll says Jody Allen supportive throughout trade process. pic.twitter.com/AZzDeW3zLY — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 16, 2022

Carroll on the Wilson trade: "We've had tremendous support from our ownership. Jody [Allen] was incredibly tuned in [...] she supported us, challenged us, demanded that we were sure of what we were doing." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll and Schneider are bullish on Drew Lock

...I mean they have to be, at least publicly.

Carroll on Drew Lock: "We loved him in the draft." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Will the Seahawks explore other options at QB?



Schneider: "We'll continue to explore options but we have a ton of faith in Drew Lock. We're excited about a change of scenery for him." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

A competition could still happen

The competition could be ON between Geno Smith and Drew Lock if Geno re-signs. Carroll also says they'll give Jacob Eason a shot, too. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Rebuild? What rebuild?!

Trading away your franchise quarterback without getting a demonstrably very good quarterback in return is normally an indicator of a rebuild. Pete’s not into that line of thinking. In fact he likes Seattle’s title chances if Lock can play similarly to the early part of his Broncos career.

Carroll: "We're trying to build a championship frickin' football team right now. There's no future we'll do it somewhere down the road. We don't think like that." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll shoots down the whole rebuilding talk.



"We're going right back at it. There hasn't been a step backwards. We're going forward to do it right now." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Asked if they feel Seattle can win a title with Drew Lock at QB in 2022, Pete Carroll says yes, if Drew plays like he did early in his career. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 16, 2022

The Seahawks like having that draft capital

Seattle has eight picks in 2022 and three of them are within the top-41. Schneider in particular is optimistic about these next couple of draft classes and once again parroted the “COVID years” line for the two firsts they gave up for Jamal Adams.

Carroll: "We know that this trade affected us in a number of ways. The draft capital that we gained in this year's draft and next year's draft was a rare opportunity for us." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

John really sells the "covid year" thing every time the Adams trade comes up — Nathan Ernst (@NathanE11) March 16, 2022

They admitted the Bobby Wagner release was botched

At least the timing of it was. Wagner seemingly learned of his Seahawks exit through Adam Schefter’s tweet, with the release made official the following day. If you thought Bobby was lying for some reason, Pete and John were regretful over how this was all handled.

Pete and John address the way the Bobby Wagner departure was handled.



Schneider: "That's on me."



Carroll: "That's on me."



Schneider: "I wish I could've handled that better in that regard from a communication standpoint. I owe it to him. The organization owes it to him." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Carroll: "We were supposed to meet with Bobby a couple of days after [the Wilson trade] and the timing just didn't work out. I regret we didn't do a better job timing wise." — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022

Schneider and Carroll both took blame for not handling communication with Wagner better before his release. They had told him before Adam Schefter broke the news, but Wagner had caught wind of their plan before that. “That’s on me,” Schneider said. “I own that.” — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 16, 2022

Never take anything at face value in this business. We know it all too well in light of recent events.

If you want the full video then look out below: