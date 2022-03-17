Pre-Snap Reads 3/17: Busy day for Seahawks

Lots to get to! Let’s go!

Seahawks News

On the Seahawks and Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield, Colin Kaepernick

"Are you serious?"

Seahawks owner Jody Allen on Wilson trade: Russell 'wanted this change'; QB says decision was 'mutual' - The Athletic

"While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field," Allen said.

As new Seahawks era begins, Pete Carroll, John Schneider tout the future – The Athletic

Seattle's coach and GM on Wednesday met the media to discuss the Russell Wilson trade, Drew Lock and why they're not in rebuild mode.

Analysis: Grading Seahawks Free Agent Signings - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With a critical offseason for a franchise in transition officially under way, reporter Corbin Smith dishes out instant reactions and grades for each of Seattle's free agent signings.

What the Seahawks, Russell Wilson said about his trade to Broncos - Seattle Sports

How did the Russell Wilson trade from the Seahawks to Broncos become a possibility? Read what Wilson, Pete Carroll and more said Wednesday.

Report: Seahawks add guard/center Austin Blythe to O-line - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have reportedly added an interior offensive lineman with plenty of starting experience in Austin Blythe.

Rost: The complicated legacy Russell Wilson leaves with Seahawks - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson officially now a Denver Bronco, Stacy Rost puts his complicated legacy with the Seahawks in perspective.

Heaps: How additions Artie Burns, Uchenna Nwosu fit Seahawks D - Seattle Sports

Former Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps breaks down two reported additions for the Seahawks in free agency, Artie Burns and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll, John Schneider regret how Bobby Wagner learned of release

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider expressed regret over how Bobby Wagner learned of his release, saying they owed it to him to communicate better.

Seahawks Daily: Russell Wilson Trade Recap

Seahawks reporter Jackie Montgomery recaps the Seahawks transactions on the first day of the 2022 NFL season including sound from head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

New podcast: Today’s moves & draft hedges « Seahawks Draft Blog

‘The Rebuild: a Seattle Seahawks podcast’ is now available on Spotify, along with Apple & YouTube. Please subscribe and leave a review — it helps the channel on each platform. I’ve just posted a new solo pod discussing today’s free agent moves and the importance of draft hedging. The episode is available on the various platforms below.

Pete Carroll said Colin Kaepernick contacted him about trying out for Seahawks

Pete Carroll is ready for Colin Kaepernick to get a second chance in the NFL.

Ignore the spin: If Seahawks really wanted to keep Russell Wilson, he'd still be in Seattle | Opinion

It’s too bad the Seattle Seahawks didn’t just hand this one off to Beast Mode.

NFC West News

Gardeck: 'The Young Guys are Ready' After Departures of Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals' defense has a different look with veteran Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones out the door.

2022 Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker: Signings, trades, cuts and more - Revenge of the Birds

It is finally time.

Red Rain: Maximizing Isaiah - Revenge of the Birds

On this episode of the the Red Rain Podcast, I talk about the Cardinals’ free agent signings and then focus my attention on what the Cardinals need to do in order to maximize Isaiah Simmons’ prodigious talents.

NFL rumors tracker: Tom Compton signs a one-year deal with the Broncos - Niners Nation

Keeping track of all of today’s news in one play.

49ers $9 Million Under the Cap After Restructuing George Kittle and Arik Armstead - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are $9 million under the cap after restructuring the contracts of George Kittle and Arik Armstead.

Los Angeles Rams Rework Line Backer Leonard Floyd's Contract, Free Up $12M in Cap Space - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have made a flurry of moves leading up to Wednesday's cap deadline.

How has Rams roster changed since start of free agency? - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles has a new starting left tackle, a need for a right guard, and a hole at punter.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson: ‘I don’t fear anything’ entering new chapter with the Broncos – The Athletic

"If I was going to wave my no-trade clause, it had to be to a winning football team. These guys are winners back here."

Russell Wilson calls Denver Broncos 'perfect fit' as deal with Seattle Seahawks becomes official

Russell Wilson said one person he consulted ahead of the trade was Peyton Manning. "I think the biggest thing he told me was that this is a winning organization."

Free agent Raheem Mostert reaches deal with Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have made another move to boost their backfield, agreeing to a one-year, $3.125 million contract with running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday.

Denver Broncos make splash signings in Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, but defense still needs help - Denver Broncos- ESPN

The Broncos still have needs to fill during the second round of free agency and the draft at nickel cornerback, inside linebacker and safety.

NFL transaction roundup: Jags sign CB Darious Williams - National Football Post

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams to a three-year, $39 million deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Jets 2022 Free Agency Report Card: Grading Gang Green's offseason signings

The Jets opened the NFL’s free-agent frenzy with a lot of available salary cap space and a lot of needs on their roster. They were intent on trying to fill holes at guard, safety, cornerback, tight end, and receiver. Maybe they’d find some help on the defensive line, too.

How Would Marino, Montana Have Fared in 2021? | Football Outsiders

Are today's quarterbacks superior to their predecessors, or have their jobs gotten easier? Guest columnist Cole Jacobson estimates how Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and others would have fared in 2021.