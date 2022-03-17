Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 19: Griffin Sturgeon

One of the craziest offseasons In Seahawks history marches on, and I was lucky enough to snag the inimitable Griffin Sturgeon to break it all down. Equipped with his unique and nearly-unmatched insight into how the Seahawks operate, Griff and I discuss:

*Whether the ‘Hawks got enough in the Russell Wilson trade?

*The future of the QB position in Seattle

*How the Seahawks have fared in free agency thus far

*NFL Draft game theory

*And of course, that Carroll/Schneider presser

All that and more in the latest episode, which you can listen to here:

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

