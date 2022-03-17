Details of Seahawks contract with Uchenna Nwosu

It’s an offseason of change for the Seattle Seahawks, with both 2021 offensive and defensive captains in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner no longer with the team, the Hawks will look a lot different when they take the field in September.

One of the new additions who will be on the field is former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who agreed to terms with Seattle earlier this week, and for whom the details of his contract have now become known.

#Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu's two-year, $19.055M contract includes a $9.5M signing bonus and $10.535M in total guarantees. His $1.035 2022 salary is guaranteed.



Also includes $30k per game roster bonuses and up to $500k in playing time incentives each year in 2022 and 2023. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 17, 2022

Given all of that information, the contract breaks down as follows:

2022: Base salary $1,035,000, Signing Bonus Proration $4,750,000, Per Game $510,000

2023: Base salary $7,500,000, Signing Bonus Proration $4,750,000, Per Game $510,000

Putting all of those together, Nwosu will carry cap hits of $6.295M in 2022 and $12.76M in 2023. For those curious, if for some reason the team would decide to move on after the 2022 season, doing so would carry a $4.75M dead cap hit while saving a little over $8M against the cap.