Drew Lock is officially a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Amid a day of press releases and press conferences, full of “whose fault” and “he started it”, Lock quietly greeted the fans and organization and indicated he’ll be making a change.

Previously wearing jersey #3 since being drafted, he has made the decision to switch to #2 as a member of the Seahawks.

Nice shout out to the fans, Mr. Lock.

Lock indicated that he respects the history, which is why he will no longer wear the number 3. (Editor’s Note: He is obviously referencing Seahawks legend Rick Mirer when mentioning respecting the history of #3.)

In terms of play, the quarterbacks of the short, mid, and even long term future in Seattle are gong to play under the pressure of being compared to the best the franchise has ever had. Wearing the same number is unnecessary added pressure and is a smart decision. It was also a very interesting maneuver to simply respect the history, not dropping any names.

It’s a new era in Seattle, whether you believe Pete Carroll and John Schneider’s comments on their faith in Lock or you don’t.