NFL offseason madness continues: Raiders finalizing trade for Davante Adams

As if this NFL offseason could not get any wilder, the Green Bay Packers are about to trade superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in yet another shock acquisition involving an AFC West team.

You may recall the Packers franchise tagged Adams and gave Aaron Rodgers all the money over the past couple of weeks. Adams reportedly told the Green Bay front office that he wouldn’t play under the franchise tag. Well that means it’s time for him to go and secure the biggest of bags in Sin City.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

We’ll know the full details very soon.

Update: Now we know!

The full blockbuster trade:#Packers get

2022 first-round pick

2022 second-round pick#Raiders get

WR Davante Adams — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

And in case you’re wondering, Rodgers apparently knew that Adams was going to depart even as he was negotiating the contract.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was aware of trade talks surrounding Davante Adams in recent days before the blockbuster deal was completed, per sources. It appeared the deal was dead Wednesday; it came back to life and now Adams is about to join the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Adams has been one of the NFL’s best receivers for years and unless they gave up Hunter Renfrow as part of this deal, the Raiders now have one of the best 1-2 combinations at receiver in the league.

The AFC West in the span of a few days has landed Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), JC Jackson (Chargers), Chandler Jones (Raiders), and now it looks like Davante Adams (Raiders) will reunite with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

This is an offseason for the ages.