Sam’s Film Room: Tyler Linderbaum is the best center I’ve ever scouted

How much is an elite center worth in the NFL Draft? That’s the question surrounding a player like Tyler Linderbaum. The Iowa prospect is one of the best centers I’ve ever scouted. His agility to pick up twists and stunts and his strength to forklift pass rushers is really impressive. The way he moves to secure his first level blocks and how great his angles are makes him a perfect wide zone center.

In this video, I looked at his strengths and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I think Linderbaum is one of the most talented players in the entire draft. He’s easily a Top 10 player based purely on his talent; however, his positional value lowers him on my overall big board. With that being said though, I would easily take him in the middle of the first round.

As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, they have a Top 10 pick, but they recently signed Austin Blythe to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. I sincerely doubt Seattle will go after Linderbaum now that Blythe is on the roster; however, there is no doubt there is a scheme fit here. Before this signing, I was originally thinking that if they traded down from 9th overall pick with a team like the New Orleans Saints to get the 18th pick and an additional 2nd rounder, that would be roughly where I would take him. Even so, I’m really curious which team will take him in the first round.

This video is about 4 minutes long.

