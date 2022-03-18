Pre-Snap Reads 3/18: Seahawks reportedly show interest in Baker Mayfield

The book is better than the movie.

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll has earned the right to build the Seahawks his way, and you have the right to disagree

It's okay to say that the Seahawks have had a great coach, even if you want them to have a new coach.

Where Deshaun Watson Lands Could Have Domino Effect on Seahawks Quarterback Situation - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With New Orleans and Atlanta now emerged as front runners for Watson's services and Cleveland dealing with an unhappy Baker Mayfield, Seattle may have a chance to land a proven starting quarterback as a result.

What is Seahawks' future at QB? Carroll, Schneider address options - Seattle Sports

How will the Seahawks approach the QB position after Russell Wilson? Pete Carroll and John Schneider shared their insight Wednesday.

Pete Carroll & John Schneider On New Seahawks Noah Fant, Shelby Harris & Drew Lock

Pete Carroll and John Schneider discuss the addition of tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Seahawks 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Keeping track of all the Seahawks’ moves in free agency.

Baker Mayfield to the Seahawks? « Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s been an interesting couple of days for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. The failed attempt to land Deshaun Watson, a rejected trade request and a relationship that appears broken and destined to end.

Report: NFC team has interest in Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and there is an NFC team that reportedly has interest in him: the Seattle Seahawks.

Post-Russell Wilson Seahawks interested in Baker Mayfield | Tacoma News Tribune

The Seahawks have a QB issue after trading Russell Wilson. Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland. The Browns met with Deshaun Watson. Seattle is interested.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals: Aaron Brewer, Andy Lee Return - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals long snapper and punter will both be back for another season to keep the group that includes kicker Matt Prater together.

Cards Maxx In-House Priority FAs - Revenge of the Birds

With yesterday’s excellent signing of stud all-purpose TE Maxx Williams. the Arizona Cardinals have managed to re-sign every one of the in-house priority free agents. Wow.

NFL free agency: 11 available free agents that could interest the 49ers - Niners Nation

Cap space may be a problem.

Charvarius Ward Meets the 49ers Beat Writers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Charvarius Ward recently met the San Francisco 49ers beat writers at his introductory press conference. Here were the highlights.

How Can Los Angeles Rams Replace Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A lack of draft stock and cap room leaves LA with thin options for replacing the two vets.

By joining Rams, Allen Robinson II finally gets to play with top QB - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

Robinson goes from having to prop up the likes to Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky to joining Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offensive juggernaut.

Rams 2022 free agency: 5 biggest needs after the roster gets a shake up - Turf Show Times

What’s left and will Odell Beckham Jr play a part in LA’s future?

Around The NFL

Grading the Davante Adams trade between the Packers and Raiders – The Athletic

What is the meaning of the Packers-Raiders trade for Davante Adams? A tighter window for Green Bay and a tighter checkbook for Las Vegas.

2022 NFL free agency: The best available players – The Athletic

NFL teams are reaching agreements with players from across the league. Here is the shopping list of the best remaining options on the board.

New York Jets CB D.J. Reed says Seattle Seahawks' offer to try to re-sign him was 'disrespectful'

New Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said Thursday he "felt disrespected" by the Seahawks' offer to him when they tried to re-sign him.

Packers must use free agency or draft (or both) to replace Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Adams leaves a huge void for the Packers to fill, and while his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers can't be replaced, Green Bay will have options.

Free Agency-palooza, Part II: Baker's Cleveland meltdown, fake Watson trades, Von secures the bag in Buffalo

The first week of the 2022 NFL free agency period continues its descent into the twilight zone. A week feels like a month. A month feels like a year. It's been the weirdest league year ever and it's only been in existence for 50something hours.

What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade?

After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode.

NFL transaction roundup: Bills release WR Cole Beasley - National Football Post

The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Cole Beasley on Thursday after three seasons.

Free Agency: Lucky Team Winners & Hopeful Losers | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) and Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) are joined by Football Outsiders contributors Cale Clinton (@CaleClinton) and J.P. Acosta (@acosta32_jp) to discuss NFL free agency, trades, and other offseason news.

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

While Russell Wilson heads to Denver to chase a title, all remains quiet with Kyler Murray in Arizona. Marc Sessler runs through the biggest moves (and non-moves) of the 2022 free agency period so far.