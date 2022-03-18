Wrapping up the first week of free agency in the post-Russell Wilson era

This offseason kicked off unlike any other in the history of the Seattle Seahawks; with the blockbuster trade that sent away the team’s longest-tenured and winningest quarterback in franchise history. This is a monumental, franchise-altering move that can in no way be understated; these are the kinds of decisions that will get discussed as long as people talk about football. This will pop up on lists for all eternity of best/worst/wildest transactions of all time because teams don’t show their Franchise Passer the door in the NFL very frequently. Sure, we have seen veterans on the move recently, and this trend very well may be a growing strategy in the cap-strapped era of salary management where every player who plays like a viable starter for a year or two has an opportunity to reset the market at his position.

All this being said, it would not have seemed out of the question to think that Pete Carroll and John Schneider might be pulling out all the stops, and going for broke in a way we haven’t seen since Pete was hired. Back then he immediately cleaned house, fielding a team with the highest roster turnover from the previous season as he built a fundamentally new approach to football in Seattle.

However, outside of the excruciating release of Bobby Wagner, this team has remained fairly status quo during the first week of free agency. There have unquestionably been a few noteworthy moves, but nothing that has in any way indicated that this team has a clear path forward after the Russell Wilson trade. But, as is usually the case, this team will have more than a few tricks up their sleeve, even if those tricks are getting tackier by the day... but enough speculation. Let’s get to what really matters — what you really came here for; to read what a bunch of random people on the internet are saying about this team as we near the end of the first week of free agency. Because just like you can’t win a football game in the first, second, or third quarter, you don’t win free agency until the internet says you did.

First a little history...

A lot of Seahawks fans have never spent a year or twenty having your team snap the very core of your being in half, leaving you laughing hysterically as your life’s essence dribbles out across the rocks before being lapped up by a thirsty earth and it shows. — Nathan Bishop (@nathan_h_b) March 17, 2022

Roll the dice with Matty Ice?

Baker May Field, but Not if Kaepernick comes a-Colin’

If I’m the Seahawks, I’d rather give Colin Kaepernick a shot over a potential trade for Baker Mayfield. — Hakim (@hakim_mansurd) March 17, 2022

(Sure, Camus can do, but Sartre is Smart-re)

Lately, all I really wanna know - is how Gardner’s mustache grows

If the Seahawks trade for @GardnerMinshew5 I’ll let my mustache grow out. @Seahawks, you’re on the clock. https://t.co/3MUvcGB9jq — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) March 17, 2022

Improvements along the line, because why not after trading your franchise passer?

Seahawks upgrading their OL in the offseason? https://t.co/G63Gggyzpa — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 18, 2022

I'm told today's meeting went well and Trent Brown remains in town. There is mutual interest and Seahawks hope to finish the deal tomorrow, though it remains a possibility he could leave without a contract. https://t.co/LYtGiN8qAA — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 18, 2022

Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire and showed the world his soul, Penny Hendrixx lights the turf on fire and makes the world feel slow

Just leaving this here to remind the @Seahawks that they need to lock in @pennyhendrixx pic.twitter.com/DMMV9zS4Zw — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) March 17, 2022

Fant-asizing about Noah, reminiscing about George

Two away from becoming the Fant with the most catches in Seahawks history. https://t.co/PvryKauCn9 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 17, 2022

Quandre!!!

Seahawks announced the Quandre Diggs signing. Quote from team website from Quandre after re-upping with Seattle. https://t.co/Y2MPCpXW36 pic.twitter.com/KhQOdoOtuW — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 17, 2022

DK 2K? I don’t know, you think up a new nickname

Not for nuttin’, but DK Metcalf is about to get bags



Signs remain it will be from his Seahawks. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 18, 2022

Al Woods brings a forest worth of mass and experience to this defense

Seahawks announced DT Al Woods re-signing. Story includes Al explaining his decision to return to Seattle



( : @Seahawks) https://t.co/zzRbqdXQRT pic.twitter.com/80KBcG8Q6K — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 17, 2022

Letting Reed walk... you gotta pay the DJ.

dating back to earl thomas and michael bennett, they keep undervaluing some of their best players https://t.co/sJ8re7s4cp — i need a new hobby (@cmikesspinmove) March 17, 2022

D.K. Takes a Stand for his new teammate

Let’s chill on the Drew Lock slander — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) March 18, 2022

(Editor’s Note: Truth is an absolute defense to defamation. Not intended as legal advice. Always consult a professional. -JPG)

Sidebar on this one: I really hate how some have portrayed DK as being immature, selfish, and not a team player just because we see him getting fired up on the field. The dude is a young man with a fiery competitive spirit... and until I hear one thing that comes from an actual teammate or coach that suggests anything otherwise, I’m going to continue to believe that Metcalf is a solid person and a solid team player. And some of us just hope he sticks around a bit longer.

The coolest thing that could happen today is the Seahawks announcing a DK Metcalf extension — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) March 17, 2022

Nifty News about New Dudes

Artie Burns had an 85.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last season. New #Seahawks corner played well in Sean Desai's defense in six games last year.



Had two pass breakups vs. Seattle in Week 16 as well. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 16, 2022

Uchenna Nwosu was 16th in 2021 in ESPN's pass rush win rate as an edge defender, right between new teammate Darrell Taylor at 15 and old teammate Joey Bosa at 17.



Nwosu, Taylor and Carlos Dunlap give Seattle a strong edge-rush trio. Jamal Adams will factor as well as a blitzer. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 16, 2022

Now fans can sit back and enjoy the slower trickle of free agency news for the next 48 days until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28.