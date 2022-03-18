2022 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks bringing back Quinton Jefferson

Welcome back, Q-Jeff!

The Seattle Seahawks’ revamp of their defensive line continues with the return of interior lineman Quinton Jefferson, who’s spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Seahawks are bringing back an old friend: DT Quinton Jefferson, who spent last year with the #Raiders, is signing back with Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

According to Josina Anderson, it’s a two-year agreement.

DT Quinton Jefferson adds that "it's a 2-year deal worth $9.5M that goes up $11M. My old D-Line coach from when I was in Seattle before is the D-coordinator now. It just made sense to go back. My house is there, my friends too. It'll be good to see some familiar faces." https://t.co/kvbHMtVniZ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2022

Jefferson was drafted by the Seahawks in 2016 but was waived by the team in 2017. They brought him back midseason by swiping him from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad, and he became a more regular part of the team’s defensive rotation in 2018. He racked up 51 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five passes defensed in his final two years with the Seahawks before leaving for Buffalo in free agency.

With the Raiders, Jefferson started all 17 regular season games and notched a career-high 4.5 sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and a career-best 16 quarterback hits to go along with 47 total tackles.

So far on the defensive line Seattle has traded for Shelby Harris, re-signed Al Woods, and signed Uchenna Nwosu and Quinton Jefferson.