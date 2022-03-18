Report: Seahawks preparing to move on from Kerry Hyder

It has been quite the week for the defensive line of the Seattle Seahawks.

The team kicked things off early in the week by retaining the services of defensive tackle Al Woods before reports emerged in the middle of the week that they intended to release defensive end Benson Mayowa. The pace of news accelerated Friday when it was first reported that 2016 Seahawks draft pick Quinton Jefferson has agreed to terms on a contract that will bring him back to Seattle before it became known that the team was preparing to release defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

In what quickly became a clean sweep, reports now indicate that the team is set to release a third member of its 2021 free agent class.

Hearing along with Carlos Dunlap the Seahawks are also expected to release Kerry Hyder. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 18, 2022

Kerry Hyder joined the Seahawks coming off an 8.5 sack season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, however, he underperformed relative to that level of generating pressure. Hyder finished the 2021 season with just a sack and a half and 11 quarterback hits.