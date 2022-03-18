 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Seahawks linked as possible landing spot for Baker Mayfield

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v&nbsp;Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has made his decision, and he’s staying in the AFC.

The Cleveland Browns are not only going to ship three first-round draft picks to the Houston Texans, they are giving Watson a record-setting contract.

Watson, of course, is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. That’s why he hasn’t played a down of football since Week 17 of the 2020 season. A grand jury opted not to indict him last week so he will not face criminal charges, and that in effect paved the way for this total frenzy among several NFL teams to get Watson to play for them. There is still a possibility that Watson will be suspended by the league for violating the personal conduct policy, but we’re still a ways from any updates on that front.

Obviously the impending acquisition of Watson by the Browns signals the end of Baker Mayfield as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. A harsh ending for someone who’s only two seasons removed from throwing three touchdown passes in Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1995.

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Mayfield according to Josina Anderson. Aaron Wilson says Mayfield is interested in going to either Seattle or the Indianapolis Colts.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that the Colts are the team Mayfield prefers the most, but last I checked Baker doesn’t have a no-trade clause and the Browns can trade him anywhere where there is interest.

My early read is that Mayfield will end up on the Colts and I think he makes the most sense for Indy. But Pete Carroll is a couple of days removed from an endless speech about “second chances” and he may see Mayfield as a second chance QB much the same way he sees Drew Lock. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Seahawks considered him, but I wouldn’t put them on the inside track to get him over the Colts or the Carolina Panthers.

Loading comments...