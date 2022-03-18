2022 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks bringing Kyle Fuller back

It’s been a day full of news for the Seattle Seahawks. From the free agent visit of tackle Trent Brown to the releases of defensive ends Kerry Hyder and Carlos Dunlap, the 2022 roster is beginning to take shape. That continued late Friday when the team announced it had added another offensive lineman to the roster.

Kyle Fuller, of course, started nine games for the Hawks in 2021, including the first seven games of the regular season before Ethan Pocic returned from injured reserve and took over as the starter to close out the year. Fuller struggled at times during his first extended period as a starter, but with another year in the system and another experienced veteran on the roster in Austin Blythe, perhaps there is some hidden upside that Andy Dickerson can dig out.

In addition to center, Fuller could provide depth at the guard positions, which is where he saw the field during his time with Washington and the Houston Texans prior to his arrival in Seattle.