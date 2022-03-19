Pre-Snap Reads 3/19: John Clayton passes away

Seahawks News

Friday News: Wow - Seaside Joe

Seahawks release two DEs, sign one, and the Browns trade out Baker Mayfield for Deshaun Watson.

Changing Seahawks cut Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder next out? | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll and Clint Hurtt changing Seahawks defensive schemes to more 3-4 means Carlos Dunlap gets cut. Kerry Hyder could be next. Out with the 4-3 ends.

Seahawks Apparent Interest in Browns QB Baker Mayfield Makes Sense - At Right Price - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Grumblings continue to emerge about Seattle's interest in Cleveland's disgruntled quarterback. Would it be a wise move for the franchise as it enters the post-Russell Wilson era?

Would Browns QB Baker Mayfield be a good fit for the Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

Baker Mayfield wants traded by the Browns Seahawks need a QB. Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland discussed the QB with Jake & Stacy.

Friday Round-Up: Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett Launch Champions Of Change

The new organization will fund regional non-profits in the Seattle area and is hosting an all-star sports celebrity basketball game at Climate Pledge Arena in June.

An interview with Scot McCloughan « Seahawks Draft Blog

It was my great pleasure today to interview Scot McCloughan. We talked quarterbacks, including his thoughts on the 2022 draft class. I suppose I would say this — but I think this is an unmissable hour of content for NFL fans.

Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett seek change | Tacoma News Tribune

Ex-Seahawks Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett form Champions of Change, a philanthropy

NFC West News

Von Miller's Parting Shot to Los Angeles Rams: 'Something Extremely Special in Buffalo' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The pass rusher left the Rams and a Super Bowl to sign a six-year deal with the Bills.

How Allen Robinson’s arrival impacts several Los Angeles Rams receivers - Turf Show Times

Will they stay or will they go? That is now the question for several Rams wide receivers.

2022 San Francisco 49er free agency grades: How have the Niners done so far? - Niners Nation

Grading the few early San Francisco free agency signings.

Why the 49ers Gave George Odum a 3-Year Deal Worth Up to $10.95 Million - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers gave George Odum a three-year deal worth up to $10.95 million.

Arizona Cardinals Agree to Terms With Ezekiel Turner - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals once again retained one of their unrestricted free agents in linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

Cardinals’ 2022 4th Year Wonders? - Revenge of the Birds

Before we begin to take a close look at the Cardinals’ potential 4th year wonders. I would like to give a shout out to LS Aaron Brewer and P Andy Lee for being the latest Cardinals’ UFAs to re-sign...

Kyler Murray's agent takes apparent shot at Cardinals

The agent for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray questioned the organization's desire to win in a tweet Thursday.

Around The NFL

John Clayton, longtime NFL reporter and radio host, dies at 67

John Clayton, one of the country’s foremost NFL insiders who covered the league to great depths during a 20-plus-year career at ESPN, died Friday, his family said. He was 67.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.

Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the rationale behind Jacksonville's aggressive spending spree. Plus, a look at the top five pass-rushing duos in the wake of the free agency frenzy.

Deshaun Watson Traded to Cleveland | Football Outsiders

Notes and analysis on quarterback Deshaun Watson being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

What’s next for Matt Ryan?

Matty Ice played nice with the Falcons, agreeing to delay a roster bonus in order to make it easier to trade him, if Deshaun Watson had picked Atlanta. Now that Watson is heading to Cleveland, what should Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan do?

Deshaun Watson trade winners, losers: Browns' deal with Texans shifts NFL landscape

Does reality television get any better than the National Football League?

Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson proves one thing: There's no bottom for the NFL

The member teams of the NFL are morally bankrupt.

They were yesterday. They are today. They will be tomorrow.

Davante Adams trade to Raiders - Why Las Vegas could regret the deal, expectations for the star receiver, what it means for the AFC, more

The Raiders sent significant draft capital to the Packers for a 29-year-old WR set to break the bank. Bill Barnwell looks at why it's a risky move based on seven flawed assumptions.

Baker Mayfield trade primer: What will it cost to acquire him from the Browns? And which teams should be interested? – The Athletic

Baker Mayfield has no leverage. But he does have teams, at least four of them, that could really use his services.