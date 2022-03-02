Russell Wilson addresses Washington trade rumors: ‘Seattle is the place’ right now and ‘I love it’

For the last few weeks, or months, or years rather, there have been trade rumors surrounding the Seattle Seahawks' future Hall of Fame QB Russell Wilson, mostly from east coast teams. This offseason there has been a lot of speculation about two teams in particular, the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints.

While these rumors have not received much backing from reporters and are pure speculation at this point, The Today Show’s Craig Melvin asked Russell what he thought about the potential of a move east, specifically to Melvin’s Commanders.

Russell Wilson asked by @craigmelvin about coming to Washington: “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean, I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.” Video from @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/VmqQdXbHfI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

To transcribe, first from Melvin, “Would you ever perhaps consider moving east, and playing for a team in the nation’s capital?”

Wilson responded by saying, “Listen man, I love the east coast but I think the west coast is better for me right now. I got my whole family over here so you know, I’m from Richmond. I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the east coast, but Seattle is the place that I am at right now and I love it and it’s great.”

Complete squashing of the rumors? No. A strong statement from Russ against the idea of moving back near his home state or to another team? Sort of.

Wilson is under contract through the end of the 2023 season, and would otherwise have to waive his no-trade clause in order to kickstart the process of his exit from the Seahawks.