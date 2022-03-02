Pre-Snap Reads 3/2: Pete Carroll, John Schneider attending NFL Combine

S/O Louisiana. Listen to the Neville Brothers.

Seahawks 2022 Scouting Combine Preview - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While 300-plus prospects show off their athletic skills in Indianapolis, the real business will take place behind the scenes for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll as Seattle begins executing its offseason plans with the goal of building a contender.

Seahawks Mailbag: Shaun Alexander’s Ring Of Honor Case, Getting Better In 2022 & More

You had Seahawks question; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Matt Hasselbeck Inducted Into National Quarterback Club Hall Of Fame

The Seahawks Ring of Honor member was one of three quarterbacks inducted as the Class of 2021.

Pete Carroll, John Schneider, Seahawks head to NFL combine | Tacoma News Tribune

Pete Carroll and John Schneider head to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Seahawks need tackles, pass rushers, cornerbacks--and trade partners.

Next Man Up: Keim, Kingsbury Approach Kyler Conundrum With Caution - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were quick to navigate talk surrounding Kyler Murray at the NFL Combine.

Kliff Kingsbury talks Kyler Murray, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and more Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury knew what was coming, " Steve Keim will be here at 3 p.m. I know he’s really anxious to talk to you guys, so any of the tough ones, you can save for him."

It is part of the business...

49ers RB coach Bobby Turner is stepping away from the coaching staff - Niners Nation

Another vacancy that needs to be filled.

How the 49ers Can Maximize Their Salary Cap Space - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers can maximize their salary cap space this offseason.

We're At NFL Scouting Combine; Why Aren't Los Angeles Rams' Les Snead & Sean McVay? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay will not attend this year's combine in Indianapolis.

Rams News: Cooper Kupp led NFL WRs in forced missed tackles - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 2/29/22.

Buccaneers continue search for next QB as life after Tom Brady sinks in – The Athletic

Bruce Arians and Jason Licht praise in-house options Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as increasingly viable solutions.

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he's not getting trade offers from other GMs on Aaron Rodgers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday from the NFL scouting combine that he hasn't been getting trade offers for Aaron Rodgers.

Cincinnati Bengals committed to supporting QB Joe Burrow 'in the best way we can,' including O-line help

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Tuesday the franchise remains committed to supporting QB Joe Burrow "in the best way we can" -- which could include beefing up the team's offensive line after the unit surrendered 74 sacks in 2021.

Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers to Commanders? Team exploring all QB options - Washington Blog- ESPN

Washington believes it has the supporting cast to make a deep postseason run if it can find the right signal-caller this offseason.

Inside Matt Groh's unique journey to be Patriots director of player personnel - New England Patriots- ESPN

A strong work ethic has fueled Groh's rise from backup Princeton QB, to law school, to scouting assistant to New England's top personnel job.

Jacksonville Jaguars drop plan to hire EVP; HC Doug Pederson, GM Trent Baalke to handle key decisions

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has decided against hiring an executive vice president and will now leave key football decisions to new coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.

Bears Must Improve Fields' Protection | Football Outsiders

While Chicago is looking for offensive linemen, the Lions need wide receivers, and the Packers and Vikings need defensive help.

Russell Wilson trade? Jameis Winston to Steelers? Nine things I want to see during the 2022 NFL offseason

Time for the Seahawks to flip Russell Wilson for a bushel of picks? Should the Giants trade Saquon Barkley? Does Mitch Trubisky deserve a second chance? Entering the NFL's team-building period, Adam Schein provides an offseason wish list.