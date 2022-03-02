Pete Carroll says Seahawks have ‘no intention’ of trading Russsell Wilson

Pete Carroll and John Schneider are at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and once again one of the main topics concerning the Seattle Seahawks is the future of Russell Wilson. It seems as if he’s been subject to trade rumors and speculation for a few seasons running, and last I checked Wilson is still here.

You know the deal by now that Wilson has a no-trade clause, is under contract through the end of the 2023 season, the Seahawks are under no obligation to trade him, yadda yadda yadda. Here’s what Carroll said when asked about Wilson’s future and any possible trade.

.@NickiJhabvala asked Pete Carroll if the Seahawks had received any trade offers for QB Russell Wilson.



"At this time of year, we have conversations about everybody. … We don't have any intention of making a move there."

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody. We’re talking about everybody,” Carroll said. “And that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players, and that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there. But the conversations, John has to feel those — he always has. But nothing specific to that.”

When teams call about trading for Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll says John Schneider's response to those inquiries is: "We're not shopping the quarterback."

If you’ve forgotten, here’s what Carroll said when things were a little bit more dicey in the 2021 offseason.

“Russ has been our quarterback for a good while and we’ve got a long contract with him,” Carroll said ahead of the NFL Draft. “And when all of the conversations went about trades and all that, I knew what the truth was. We weren’t trading Russell.”

So far, it’s a quieter offseason in terms of any Wilson drama so you can either be “it’s quiet... it’s too quiet.” about this or be relieved we likely won’t have to go through this cycle again through the offseason. I’m not confident that Wilson will be a Seahawk after his contract is up but I’m pretty sure he’ll stay through this season.