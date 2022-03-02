In 2020, Jamal Adams set records with 9.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was criticized for blitzing him too often.

In 2021, Adams was used far more in coverage, had no sacks but two interceptions for the first time in his career, made some mistakes but played a more evenly-rounded role in the defense. The team was criticized for not blitzing him enough.

On Wednesday, Pete Carroll admitted that Adams’ hold-in affected his usage last season.

Off podium, Pete Carroll admitted he "didn't like that we didn't get to implement everything" the Seahawks wanted to do with Jamal Adams due to him holding in for new contract last summer. They just didn't have enough time.



He then added, "This time will be different." — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 2, 2022

It’s an interesting quote from Carroll for a number of reasons. Among other things, Carroll has been the Santa Claus of promises this week, handing out snippets of upcoming changes to the defense at an impressive rate.

However, Seattle and Jamal Adams didn’t reach an agreement on his new contract until August 17th. At that point, he’d missed all of eight training camp practices. Furthermore, as Corbin Smith also observed, Adams was still recovering from multiple surgeries, including the torn middle finger.

What’s with the comment?

Believe that Adams will be used differently - again - next season. But it’s going to be along the lines of this new regime shakeup more so than an ability to get integrated correctly last year. More significant seems to be the wholesale endorsement Pete Carroll has been giving to a new-look defense in 2022, which will only be appreciated by the portion of the fanbase that has ever seen the team play in the last three years.