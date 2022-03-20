Pre-Snap Reads 3/20: More tributes for the late John Clayton

Happy Sunday! Get some fresh air.

Seahawks News

NFL writer John Clayton remembered by a co-worker and friend | Tacoma News Tribune

Former News Tribune reporter and columnist Bart Wright recalls his long friendship with co-worker and famed NFL scribe John Clayton.

NFL sportswriter John Clayton dies at 67: Tributes follow | Tacoma News Tribune

John Clayton, former News Tribune and NFL sportswriter, died Friday, age 67. Former colleagues, the NFL and friends offer memories of ‘The Professor’.

Remembering Legendary Seahawks, NFL Reporter John Clayton - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the most iconic reporters to cover any sport, Clayton passed away at the age of 67 on Friday, leaving an irreplaceable void in the NFL media landscape.

Ranking Remaining Veteran QB Options For Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As the Seahawks' quarterback search continues, Ty Dane Gonzalez ranks 12 of the remaining veteran options.

Listen: Tribute show remembering "The Professor" John Clayton - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports 710 AM hosted a tribute show on Saturday morning in honor of our friend "The Professor" John Clayton, who passed away Friday.

Seattle Seahawks' NFL free-agent signings 2022 - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

By re-signing the two-time Pro Bowler, the Seahawks are indicating that they expect to compete despite parting with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Weekend notes — views on several Seahawks topics « Seahawks Draft Blog

It was very interesting to hear Scot refer to the top quarterbacks as essentially third round prospects, three of which are likely to go in round one due to positional need. I came away thinking there was virtually no chance of Seattle taking one at #9.

NFC West News

2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get defensive in newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals opened up free agency with a purpose. Bring back key players to a team that won 11 games last year while creating less needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Raheem Mostert gives heartfelt goodbye to 49ers fans after Dolphins signing

Raheem Mostert’s time in the Bay has come to an end.

49ers News: Welcome to the Bay, George Odum - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Why the 49ers are Still Clinging Onto Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the 49ers despite a lack of a trade market. Here is why the 49ers are stubbornly clinging onto him.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Rams And Matthew Stafford Agree to Massive Extension - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

According to reports, Matthew Stafford will make $160 million over the next four years.

Los Angeles Rams sign Matthew Stafford: $160 million contract extension - Turf Show Times

Stafford gets $135 million guaranteed in new deal.

Around The NFL

NFL transaction roundup: S Logan Ryan joins Bucs - National Football Post

Veteran safety Logan Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.

Jones: Browns gave away a lot in trade for Deshaun Watson — including their morals – The Athletic

Watson, still facing 22 civil lawsuits, is now the NFL's richest QB. But the questions are just starting for him and for the Browns.

At what price? Deshaun Watson trade might cost Cleveland Browns more than money draft picks

What did it cost the Browns to bring Deshaun Watson to Cleveland? Essentially, everything, including putting their image and reputation on the line.

How Joe Gibbs, film study and analytics led the Washington Commanders to Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera and the Commanders let the NFL know they wanted a starting QB, then mapped out a strategy that led to Wentz. Here is how it went down.

Six major fantasy storylines from early NFL free agency

Can James Conner encore?