Pre-Snap Reads 3/21: Seahawks re-sign Rashaad Penny

If you like psychedelic hip-hop, listen to Remember Face.

Seahawks News

Here's Penny! - Seaside Joe

Seahawks re-sign Rashaad Penny, which could be the final nail for Chris Carson.

Analysis: With Seahawks and Texans Moving Franchise QBs, Who Received a Better Haul? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson will be wearing different uniforms in 2022, leaving their former teams with major question marks at quarterback. Which team capitalized the most off of dealing their franchise signal caller?

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein: How Seahawks may approach QB - Seattle Sports

Will the Seahawks find their next franchise QB in the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL.com's Lance Zierlein discussed that with Mike Salk.

Trent Brown: Latest updates on Seahawks’ pursuit of free agent OT

ICYMI: The Seattle Seahawks have still yet to make a big splash in free agency this year, unless you count OLB Uchenna Nwosu’s slick two-year deal. They are pursuing at least one very large free agent target, though. ESPN reported a few days ago that New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown would be visiting with Seattle.

Seahawks bring back Rashaad Penny, 1-year deal, huge raise | Tacoma News Tribune

Rashaad Penny’s breakout end to 2021 nets a 1-year, $5.75 million deal to return to Seahawks. He will team with Chris Carson in a post-Russell Wilson offense.

NFC West News

The Winner of Deshaun Watson Trade? Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Winners and losers will be talked about for days following Deshaun Watson's deal, and there's no mistake where Kyler Murray finds himself on the spectrum.

Outside Free Agent Frustration - Revenge of the Birds

Yup, WR Allen Robinson is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers News: Waiting For More QB Dominos to Fall - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, March 20, 2022.

49ers Should Add a Vertical Threat to Unlock the Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With Trey Lance taking over, the 49ers can now take shots deep. All they need is a vertical-threatening receiver.

Rodrigue: Unpacking the Rams’ trade of Robert Woods to the Titans, an emotionally loaded move driven by finances – The Athletic

Von Miller's departure started a chain reaction that led to the end of Woods' time with the Rams. Can Los Angeles replace his leadership?

Rams 'Do Right by Robert Woods' in Titans Trade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Rams wanted to trade Woods to best possible situation.

Rams salary cap update after first wave of offseason moves

The Los Angeles Rams may not be making major moves in free agency, but they’ve been busy in the first week of the new league year. Just in the last week, the Rams have extended Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton and Matthew Stafford. They also cut Johnny Hekker, traded Robert Woods and agreed to a three-year deal with Allen Robinson.

LA Rams free agency: Les Snead keeps dynamic returner on new contract - Turf Show Times

Diminutive free agent sparked LA’s return game.

Around The NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys lineman La'el Collins agrees to three-year contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins finalized a three-year deal with the Bengals on Sunday, as Cincinnati continued to retool its line in front of Joe Burrow after its Super Bowl run last season.

Los Angeles Chargers reach deal with free-agent TE Gerald Everett, agency says

Tight end Gerald Everett has agreed to a free-agent contract with the Chargers, his agency announced Sunday.

How Ravens accrued NFL's most picks in first four rounds of 2022 draft - Baltimore Ravens Blog- ESPN

The Ravens now have nine picks in the first four rounds, the most in franchise history.

How the Deshaun Watson trade and contract could change parts of the NFL forever

Immediately after details of Deshaun Watson’s trade to the Cleveland Browns came together Friday, the long-term ramifications on the NFL began to buzz through front offices and the league’s agent community.

NFL transaction roundup: OT La'el Collins signs with Bengals - National Football Post

Offensive tackle La’el Collins signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals did not disclose the financial terms.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.

Attorney claims Browns did not reach out to Deshaun Watson accusers

The attorney representing the women who are suing Deshaun Watson says the Cleveland Browns did not reach out to him or his clients.