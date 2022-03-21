 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Seahawks Free Agency: Gerald Everett picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers

By Tyler Alsin
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Noah Fant trade and Will Dissly re-signing meant what they looked like: Gerald Everett will not return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Everett actually had arguably his best season to date with the Seahawks, but quickly became redundant once Fant arrived and the team chose the blocking and intrigue of Will Dissly.

It’s been an interesting stretch for Seattle regarding tight ends. At times, Russell Wilson targeted them at a prolific rate. At other times, it didn’t seem like the team knew how to use them.

They’ve also not had the best retention rate lately.

While here, Everett really did have a good year. He had essentially only one bad game (against the San Francisco 49ers), which was unfortunately was so bad that some refused outright to forgive him.

Everett’s 478 receiving yards were third on the team last season. He’s set to make $6 million per year on a two-year contract in Los Angeles, as yet another talented player heads to the unbelievable AFC West.

