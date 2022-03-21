The Noah Fant trade and Will Dissly re-signing meant what they looked like: Gerald Everett will not return to the Seattle Seahawks.

Former #Rams and #Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is signing with the #Chargers, per his agents @_SportsTrust. Another weapon for Justin Herbert. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2022

The #Chargers give Gerald Everett a 2 year, $12M deal worth up to $13.5M max, source said. $8M fully guaranteed. https://t.co/Y2nlHciqUK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2022

Everett actually had arguably his best season to date with the Seahawks, but quickly became redundant once Fant arrived and the team chose the blocking and intrigue of Will Dissly.

It’s been an interesting stretch for Seattle regarding tight ends. At times, Russell Wilson targeted them at a prolific rate. At other times, it didn’t seem like the team knew how to use them.

They’ve also not had the best retention rate lately.

Seahawks have signed three notable TEs in free agency since Graham left.



Ed Dickson: Only played 12 games, released before end of 3-yr deal.



Greg Olsen: Only played 11 games, retired after 1-yr deal.



Gerald Everett: Didn't re-sign after 1-yr deal but posted career numbers. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 20, 2022

While here, Everett really did have a good year. He had essentially only one bad game (against the San Francisco 49ers), which was unfortunately was so bad that some refused outright to forgive him.

Everett’s 478 receiving yards were third on the team last season. He’s set to make $6 million per year on a two-year contract in Los Angeles, as yet another talented player heads to the unbelievable AFC West.