Pre-Snap Reads 3/22: Which QB options are left for the Seahawks?

Seahawks News

Which QB options are left for Seahawks after Matt Ryan traded to Colts?

Drew Lock is still the starter and Seattle may not get any better than that this year.

Seahawks give Drew Lock no guarantees he’ll start at quarterback. But who will be his competition? – The Athletic

Lock said Monday he'll "work extremely hard and compete for that starting job.” Seattle is clearly keeping its options open at QB, though.

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #3 (3/20/22) - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

All Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

John Clayton Memorial Fund benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports and Bonneville International are honored to announce the “John Clayton Memorial Fund.” The John Clayton Memorial Fund will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Heaps: How blockbuster WR trade impacts Seahawks, DK Metcalf - Seattle Sports

With Russell Wilson gone and after seeing the huge haul netted for Davante Adams, could Seahawks WR DK Metcalf be next on the trading block?

Could Drew Lock really Russell Wilson? Why Seahawks have faith - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks aren't dismissing Lock as a short-term option or a "bridge" quarterback, as they feel they can tap into the potential they feel he has.

Monday Round-Up: Grading Seahawks’ Free Agent Signings Thus Far

Corbin K. Smith of Sports Illustrated weighs in on the deals the Seahawks have made since free agency began last week.

Thoughts on what the Seahawks do at tackle « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wrote yesterday about my preference for the Seahawks in this draft.

Seahawks’ new Drew Lock ‘utmost respect’ for Russell Wilson | Tacoma News Tribune

Drew Lock taking number 2 not 3 that he’s worn since high school in Missouri is “utmost respect” for Russell Wilson. Lock wants to write his own Seahawks story.

QB Drew Lock is excited he’s a Seahawk. Should you be? | The Seattle Times

Maybe the Seahawks will trade for another QB. But if Drew Lock is the 2022 starter, they can bump their heads on the ceiling by standing on their toes.

NFC West News

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Snatch Chandler Jones Replacement - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

In this mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals satisfy their edge needs in the first round with Florida State's Jermaine Johnson.

Arizona Cardinals need to take advantage of the weakening NFC - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals the slow start to the off-season is only compounded by the fact that the NFC keeps getting weaker.

Johnny Venerable takes an accurate look at things going on.

D.J. Jones’ impact on the 49ers stretches far beyond the field - Niners Nation

D.J. Jones's lasting legacy has nothing to do with football at all.

As the quarterback musical chairs winds down, Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't have a home yet

At the start of the offseason, it seemed the most likely quarterback to switch teams was Jimmy Garoppolo. It's not like anyone made a secret of a looming trade as the San Francisco 49ers' season ended.

A Team Reportedly is Offering the 49ers Two Second Round Picks for Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers have received an offer of two second-round draft picks for Jimmy Garoppolo according to a report.

WATCH: Allen Robinson Arrives in LA, Reveals Reasoning For Rams Signing - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

New Rams WR Allen Robinson arrive in Los Angeles on Monday, and revealed why he decided to join the Super Bowl champs.

Rams News: How much did LA improve at receiver by swapping Woods for Robinson? - Turf Show Times

The initial signing of Robinson was met with excitement, until it meant losing Woods.

Around The NFL

Patriots, Trent Brown agree to 2-year deal; Malcolm Butler, Leonard Fournette visiting New England, source says - The Athletic

Brown, who turns 29 on April 13, is in his second stint with the Patriots after starting 16 games for the team and winning a Super Bowl in 2018.

Atlanta Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts, reach two-year deal with Marcus Mariota

The Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts on Monday in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick and then agreed to a two-year deal with Marcus Mariota.

Why the New Orleans Saints are still playoff contenders after re-signing QB Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN

Despite missing out on a blockbuster trade to acquire Deshaun Watson, the Saints are still good enough to make the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan deserved a better send-off, but these things often get messy

The Falcons seemed ready to run it back with Matt Ryan, then went public with a desire to chase Deshaun Watson ... which put the handwriting on the wall in bold.

Packers possess all the foundational pieces of a great defense

By re-signing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and breakout cornerback Rasul Douglas, the Green Bay Packers ensured defensive coordinator Joe Barry will have all the foundational pieces required of a great defense in 2022.

NFL transaction roundup: Ravens re-sign FB Patrick Ricard - National Football Post

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed three-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal on Monday.

The Biggest Free Agency Moves: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

After a few weeks off, Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports are back to host a new episode of Splash Play! The guys get together to talk NFL news and rumors, fantasy free agency ramifications for every team, and end with a best ball draft! They also congratulate Spags on becoming a father over the weekend!

Move The Sticks: Analyzing Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson & Davante Adams trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's mom takes shot at Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster's mom took a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this week after her son left to sign elsewhere.