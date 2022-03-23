Question of the week: Will Drew Lock be the Seahawks’ Week 1 starting quarterback?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

When the 2022 NFL Season begins in September, the Seattle Seahawks will have a quarterback other than Russell Wilson as its starter for the first time since 2011. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos earlier this month and part of the haul was 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, whom at the moment is the default starting quarterback considering Geno Smith hasn’t yet been re-signed and Jacob Eason isn’t exactly anyone’s odds on favorite to be QB1.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have predictably pumped up Lock as a player they’re excited about, but Lock did say at his press conference that nothing has been promised as far as him getting the starting job.

Seahawks fans may recall back in 2012 that Matt Flynn went from surefire starter to replaced by Wilson after a stellar camp and preseason. Lock has had his ups and downs in Denver and despite the praise for him from Pete and John, they did indicate that they’ll continue exploring their options at the quarterback position. This could mean anything from acquiring, say, Gardner Minshew or (less likely) Baker Mayfield, or taking a quarterback early in the NFL Draft.

SBN Reacts is the place to voice your opinion on this very simple question: Will Drew Lock be starting Week 1 for the Seahawks in 2022?

