Pre-Snap Reads 3/23: Malik Willis pro day results

Trade for Mayfield, draft a QB, or both?

Seahawks News

The best 3 2022 NFL Draft QB prospects who fit the Seahawks ACTUAL NEEDS right now

Seaside Joe 1114: How the "Manning-Leaf" narrative changed the NFL draft's yearly storylines, and potentially created busts along the way.

Rashaad Penny Aiming to Build Off Strong Finish, Start 'New Legacy' For Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For the first time since 2012, Russell Wilson won't be under center for Seattle. But after signing a new contract earlier this week, Penny thinks he and his backfield mates can take pressure off of Drew Lock and help the team get back to playing winning football.

If Seattle Seahawks Want Baker Mayfield, They Should Call Cleveland Browns' Bluff - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As openings at quarterback around the league continue to fill up, Baker Mayfield is running out of options to start for someone in 2022. If the Seahawks want him, it may be in their best interests to wait it out a bit.

Carroll: Trying to convince Wilson to stay, what's next for Seahawks at QB - Seattle Sports

Pete Carroll joined Mike Salk to discuss the Seahawks' trading Russell Wilson and what the QB spot looks like going forward.

Draft analyst Lance Zierlein: Who Seahawks could target at OT, DE - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need help in the trenches, so NFL.com's Lance Zierlein discussed the depth in the draft at those spots and some names to watch.

Tuesday Round-Up: Why Shelby Harris Could Be ‘The Best Part Of The Russell Wilson Trade’

SB Nation’s Stan Taylor looks at the impact the newly acquired defensive lineman can make for the Seahawks next season.

Live stream (New mock draft) & radio appearance « Seahawks Draft Blog

Two things to listen to today. Firstly, a radio appearance on 750 ‘the game’ in Portland on the John Canzano show:

Pete Carroll: Seahawks will “do everything we can” to re-sign DK Metcalf

Not long ago, Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf were joined at the hip. Now, Wilson is gone and Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to re-sign Geno Smith

The Seahawks’ options at the quarterback position at the moment are Drew Lock, Jacob Eason and going without one, so it’s logical to assumer that there is a move or multiple moves coming to flesh out the depth chart.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil to One-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are adding veteran linebacker Nick Vigil, who started 12 games last season, the team announced.

5 younger pass rushers still available in free agency for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have not done much yet in free agency when it comes to signing new players. They have added cornerback Jeff Gladney and linebacker Nick Vigil.

Arizona Cardinals sign linebacker Nick Vigil to one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

You wanted free agent news, you got it.

How Hassan Ridgeway fits into the 49ers defense - Niners Nation

The potential D.J. Jones replacement.

Dear John Lynch: An Open Letter to the 49ers General Manager - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

An open letter to San Francisco 49ers general manager asking about his puzzling decisions in free agency.

Former Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Rams Nation - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Hekker took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support of Rams fans everywhere.

Allen Robinson drawn to Los Angeles Rams’ winning culture and offense - Turf Show Times

Allen Robinson’s versatility and skill set will help take Rams’ offense to new heights

Around The NFL

Malik Willis made all the throws, hit his targets and had fun doing it. Will he be an option for the Panthers? – The Athletic

Panthers coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and GM Scott Fitterer got an up-close look at the Liberty quarterback.

Source - Cincinnati Bengals waive OL Fred Johnson less than an hour after signing him

The Cincinnati Bengals waived reserve offensive tackle Fred Johnson less than an hour after the team signed him to a one-year deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin among attendees for Liberty QB Malik Willis' pro day

In front of 60 NFL coaches, scouts and executives from all 32 teams, including Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis dazzled during pro-day workouts Tuesday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Here's how the AFC West hulked out to unseat the Chiefs — and how much on paper each team actually improved

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West for the past six seasons, the longest active divisional winning streak in the league after the Buffalo Bills usurped the New England Patriots in 2020. It’s something the other three teams in the division likely fumed about every season since 2015.

'They don't care:' Watson goes to Cleveland in monumental deal, Baker's uncertain future & catching up with Ricky Williams

Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel onto the first hour of the podcast, reacting to last week's trade of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. There's a lot to discuss behind this deal: the trade compensation itself, the massive fully guaranteed contract Watson signed afterwards, what's next for the 22 civil cases filed against Watson. Charles & Dan look at this deal from all angles as the shockwaves from this trade still continue to reverberate through the league.

NFL transaction roundup: Broncos ink CB K’Waun Williams - National Football Post

The Denver Broncos signed free agent cornerback K’Waun Williams to a two-year deal worth $7 million, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Deshaun Watson Trade, Draft Prospects, & Packers Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' Senior Analyst Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier), is joined by his co-host FO Contributor Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass), and Senior Content Creator of NBC Sports Edge, Thor Nystrom (@thorku) to preview NFL pro days, discuss the draft fallout from the Deshaun Watson trade, share their mock drafts if they were in charge of fixing the Green Bay Packers franchise, and do a prospect vs prospect segment with Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker.

AGL Injury Numbers Point to Ravens Rebound in 2022 | Football Outsiders

The Baltimore Ravens set adjusted games lost records last year and still finished 8-9. Average health this fall would make them a playoff contender once again.

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

Did Liberty QB Malik Willis help his 2022 NFL Draft stock on Tuesday? Dan Parr provides five takeaways from the Liberty and Texas A&M pro days.