2022 NFL Free Agency: Rasheem Green reportedly set to visit Ravens

A week into the official start of free agency, and the Seattle Seahawks are well on their way to piecing together their 2022 roster. The moves so far this offseason have included moving on from several members of the 2021 defensive front that experienced significant struggles when it came to pressuring opposing passers.

During the first week of free agency the Hawks moved on from all three defensive ends who had been signed as free agents a year ago, releasing Kerry Hyder, Benson Mayowa and team’s 2021 sacks leader, Carlos Dunlap. A report Wednesday morning indicates that the Hawks could now be on the verge of losing another member of the defense who finished tied for second on the team in sacks last year.

The #Ravens search for pass rush continues: Source says they are hosting #Seahawks DE Rasheem Green on a free agent visit. After a career-best 6.5 sacks last year, Green could land in Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

So, for fans who had been wondering when news would emerge on defensive end Rasheem Green, that time is now. Green could potentially represent a very attractive value to teams at this point in free agency, as he won’t turn 25 until later in the offseason and could still have significant upside potential. Whether anything will come from his visit to Baltimore remains to be seen, but it’s the first bit of news regarding Green so far this free agency.