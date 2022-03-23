2022 NFL Free Agency: Seahawks to reunite with Justin Coleman per report

A week into free agency, the news has slowed from the flurried rush of deals being reported to a slower trickle of reports here and there. For fans of the Seattle Seahawks that meant learning Wednesday that one of their best young defensive players was set to visit the Baltimore Ravens, but it also meant that a separate report from Tom Pelissero could bring joy to many.

Reunion: The #Seahawks agreed to terms with CB Justin Coleman to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022

The Seahawks, of course, stole Justin Coleman from the New England Patriots for a bag of used K balls on the eve of the 2017 season and Coleman performed spectacularly on his way to signing a rich free agent contract with the Detroit Lions following the 2018 season. In Detroit Coleman was teammates with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs for a handful of weeks before Matt Patricia sent Diggs to Seattle for a different bag of used K balls. After two seasons in Detroit, Coleman spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins, but he is now set to return to Seattle.