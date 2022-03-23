 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins in latest blockbuster deal

By Mookie Alexander
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tuesday was too quiet for this NFL offseason, so you might as well start off Wednesday with another massive trade.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, who put up all the draft capital imaginable to land him.

Hill was granted permission by the Chiefs to request a trade after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Instead of Kansas City making him one of the NFL’s highest paid wide receivers, the Dolphins did that instead.

No point in rehashing Hill’s stats — he’s one of the best receivers in the league and his downfield speed is unrivaled. This is yet another move in a busy Miami offseason that just saw them give left tackle Terron Armstead a big contract to come over from the New Orleans Saints in free agency. They also signed Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds for the running back position, added wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr, and retained tight end Mike Gesicki. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel is certainly not short on weapons, so there are obviously big expectations both for him and especially for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For once, the AFC West is getting weaker after it felt like every player of consequence (starting off with Russell Wilson) was heading to that gauntlet of a division.

Anyway, here’s something Chiefs fans are pondering over at Arrowhead Pride.

Better get working on that extension, Pete and John.

