Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins in latest blockbuster deal

Tuesday was too quiet for this NFL offseason, so you might as well start off Wednesday with another massive trade.

The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, who put up all the draft capital imaginable to land him.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Hill was granted permission by the Chiefs to request a trade after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Instead of Kansas City making him one of the NFL’s highest paid wide receivers, the Dolphins did that instead.

Overall, this is a 4-year extension worth $120M per agent @DrewJRosenhaus with $72.2M guaranteed. As @TomPelissero said, the 3-year numbers are below. https://t.co/3Ntrj8Edm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

No point in rehashing Hill’s stats — he’s one of the best receivers in the league and his downfield speed is unrivaled. This is yet another move in a busy Miami offseason that just saw them give left tackle Terron Armstead a big contract to come over from the New Orleans Saints in free agency. They also signed Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds for the running back position, added wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr, and retained tight end Mike Gesicki. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel is certainly not short on weapons, so there are obviously big expectations both for him and especially for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For once, the AFC West is getting weaker after it felt like every player of consequence (starting off with Russell Wilson) was heading to that gauntlet of a division.

Anyway, here’s something Chiefs fans are pondering over at Arrowhead Pride.

