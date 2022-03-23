2022 NFL Free Agency: Bobby Wagner visiting Rams per report

Early Wednesday a report emerged that the Seattle Seahawks could see one of the up and coming youngsters in their defensive front potentially leave, as Rasheem Green is reportedly on a free agent visit with the Baltimore Ravens. However, that report was not to be the biggest one regarding a free agent visit for a Seahawks defender Wednesday, as Ian Rapoport has shared that an NFC West rival is hosting another former Seattle defender.

The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

So, the Los Angeles Rams, who happen to be the hometown team of six time All Pro, eight time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner, are hosting the Seahawks defensive captain on a free agent visit on the heels of having won Super Bowl LVI. Obviously the two sides will need to see if they can come to an agreement on a contract that works for both sides, staying within the division would allow Wagner to continue his dominance against both the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers in the coming seasons.