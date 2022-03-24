Pre-Snap Reads 3/24: Colin Kaepernick works out at University of Washington

Sign Kaepernick? Y or N?

Seahawks News

The real story of the Seahawks and the offensive tackle market

Seaside Joe 1115: Why Seattle actually "failed" to secure its OTs so far.

MASSIVE TRADE AGAIN: What it means for DK Metcalf emergency contract talks, Seahawks

Tyreek Hill is getting $30 million per year from the Miami Dolphins.

Colin Kaepernick wants another NFL chance, ‘still hopeful’ the Seahawks might give him one – The Athletic

“My arm is still alive, still ready to go,” said Kaepernick, who worked out with Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller in Seattle on Wednesday.

After Missing Out On Trent Brown, Tackle Options Dwindling For Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle went all-in trying to sign Brown and met with the veteran tackle for multiple days on a free agent visit. But he wound up back in New England, leaving the team with limited free agent options to consider at both tackle spots.

Salk: How Seahawks are back in their 'wheelhouse' with NFL Draft - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks now have a lot of picks at their disposal in the next two upcoming NFL Drafts, and Pete Carroll is clearly excited about it.

Heaps: If Seahawks wanted Baker Mayfield, a deal would be done - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps has good reasons for thinking the Seahawks shouldn't make a trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason.

Wednesday Round-Up: Pete Carroll Excited About ‘Putting Our Team Together Again’

The Seahawks head coach joined Mike Salk on Seattle Sports 710 to discuss his excitement about building the team for the upcoming season, and why he believes they will be competitive.

Pete Carroll’s interview was interesting & revealing « Seahawks Draft Blog

Pete Carroll’s comments on KJR yesterday were revealing, positive and worth paying attention to.

NFC West News

Cardinals Remaining Roster Needs Entering Week 2 of NFL New Year - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have been quiet in free agency when it comes to signing new players, but there are still opportunities to improve the roster.

Red Rain: Kyler and DJ to Jets Trade Idea - Revenge of the Birds

Here is a trade idea involving the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets.

The Shanaplan: Where do the 49ers rank compared to the rest of the NFC? - Niners Nation

The Niners roster has mostly stayed the same this offseason.

A Complete History of Kyle Shanahan's Bad Quarterback Decisions with the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't made good decisions at the most important position -- quarterback.

Rams BREAKING: LB Bobby Wagner Visiting Los Angeles; Champs 'Load Up' to Sign? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. Next step? For Bobby Wagner's agent - himself - to make a choice.

Rams to meet with Bobby Wagner, a deal may be imminent - Turf Show Times

With Les Snead, the moves never stop.

Around The NFL

Does Tyreek Hill trade make the Chiefs significantly worse? Are Dolphins now a legit contender in AFC? – The Athletic

Just as the rest of the AFC West is stocking up to keep up with K.C.'s electric offense, the Chiefs let one of their biggest weapons go.

With Tyreek Hill trade, Miami Dolphins become instant playoff contenders - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

With Hill, Terron Armstead, Cedrick Wilson and upgrades at running back, Miami joins the long list of AFC teams making bold offseason additions.

Denver Broncos hope Russell Wilson can bring back the deep ball - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Wilson has averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt during his 10-year career. The Broncos haven't had a starting QB average more than 7.2 since 2014.

Morgan Moses set to block for Lamar Jackson after 10 QBs in four years - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Moses, one of the NFL's most durable tackles, is hoping to provide much-needed cohesion along the Ravens' offensive line.

How $40M QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are losing the offseason

Jerry Jones said it best — and apparently said it for many — when he summarized the Dallas Cowboys' playoff disappointment in January with a warning: “We all know how it goes in the NFL. The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement.”

Ex-Saints LT Terron Armstead agrees to 5-year, $75 million deal with Dolphins

ICYMI: One of the NFL's top left tackles is on the move.

AFC Power Rankings: Where each team stands amid wild offseason of player movement

The NFL offseason has been absolutely crazy.

Cowboys re-sign Carlos Watkins, Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys have re-signed defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, defensive end Dorance Armstrong and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, the team announced Wednesday. Armstrong’s two-year deal previously was reported.

Malik Willis: 2022's Most Boom-or-Bust Draft Prospect | Football Outsiders

When it comes to quarterback prospects, just how much can NFL general managers ignore mental processing in favor of arm strength and athleticism?

2022 Week 2 Free Agency Discussion | Football Outsiders

This is a thread to discuss Week 2 of 2022 free agency, plus trades, cuts and other news.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.