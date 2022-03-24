As NFL trade frenzy continues, DK Metcalf shuts door on Kansas City move in tweet

With Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner already having moved on from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, it’s no surprise to see some of the team’s remaining big names come up in trade rumors.

The latest rumor involves the Seahawks’ duo of superstar receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who’ve apparently drawn interest from newly receiver-needy teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, both of whom have recently dealt their own respective superstar receivers in Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.

Sources tell me the Packers and Chiefs have inquired about DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s availability.



Seattle is open to listening to offers for their star WRs but nothing is imminent. — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) March 23, 2022

For what it’s worth, NFL reporter Matt Verderame says there have been no inquiries made by the Chiefs into getting either Lockett or Metcalf, so take that initial report with a grain of salt.

I’m told the Chiefs have not inquired about Seahawks WRs Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.



Doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but hasn’t as of now — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 23, 2022

While Lockett has not publicly responded to the rumors, DK was his usual casual self on Twitter, responding to requests to come play for the Chiefs with a pretty swift and witty denial.

Better close it, heard it get cold at night https://t.co/wkdg2FG6nZ — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) March 24, 2022

With the Seahawks adamantly stating they are not rebuilding, and the dealing of Lockett or Metcalf not appearing to have any real purpose for the team at the moment, a trade would certainly come as a shock. The Seahawks just signed Lockett to a huge deal last offseason, and while DK is looking for a new contract, there hasn’t been any indication that the Seahawks won’t be able to work something out with the former Ole Miss star.

That being said, crazier things have happened. I’ve learned to sleep with one eye open this offseason. It seems like anyone on any team could be dealt without the slightest warning.