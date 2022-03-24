Seahawks signing former Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some linebacker depth by signing Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who should have familiarity with the defensive scheme through his time with the Chicago Bears and current assistant head coach Sean Desai.

In addition to reuniting with cornerback Justin Coleman, hearing the Seahawks have also agreed to terms with inside LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe. A 2018 4th-round pick of the Bears, Joel is familiar with AHC Sean Desai and could end up as a depth piece, comp for Seattle’s starting LBs. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 24, 2022

Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

The 26-year-old Iyiegbuniwe declared for the NFL Draft as a redshirt junior after his time at Western Kentucky. In his final year in college he earned first-team All-Conference USA honors, one year removed from getting an honorable mention.

In the NFL, Iyiegbuniwe only played 47 defensive snaps in his four seasons with the Bears, but he did rack up over 1,200 special teams snaps. Given Seattle isn’t exactly filled to the brim with linebackers who normally get in the defensive rotation, perhaps this is his opportunity to show what he’s got.

Joel hasn’t played much on defense — just 47 snaps in 4 seasons. He’s been a reliable special teamer. Tho his situation is something he addressed earlier in the offseason on IG https://t.co/ljRgyB0OO6 pic.twitter.com/kLV6cDH4Bi — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 24, 2022

Even if he ends up just being another special teams body, that’s hardly a bad thing given the strength of the Seahawks’ special teams unit. If special teams standout Cody Barton is going to be elevated to a regular part of Seattle’s defense, then Iyiegbuniwe could be brought in to replace Barton’s snaps in kick and punt coverage.