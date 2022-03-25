 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colin Kaepernick continues to lobby for Seahawks tryout

By Wilson Conn
Syndication: Unknown Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Even though it’s been more than five years since he played in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick is still looking for a chance to compete in the league once again.

The former San Francisco 49ers QB has been staying in shape and waiting for his chance to come with an NFL team for some time now. Many have speculated that this chance would come with the Seahawks, with whom Kaepernick has been in contact this offseason.

As Bob Condotta’s tweet states, Kaepernick conducted a workout with Seahawks receiver Aaron Fuller in the Seattle area on Wednesday. It was the second time Kaepernick worked out with a Seahawks received this offseason, having thrown the ball to Tyler Lockett and Lockett’s brother recently.

“I’ll put something in [Carroll and Schneider’s] ear,” Fuller said after the workout. “I think T-Lock (Lockett) did a little bit too.”

For what it’s worth, John Schneider didn’t commit either way as far as signing him.

Kaepernick appears to be in NFL shape, and with the Seahawks having questions at the quarterback position recently, I don’t see why the Seahawks don’t at least bring him in for a tryout to see what he’s got. They need all the help they can get at the position at this point.

