Pre-Snap Reads 3/25: DK Metcalf speaks on Wilson trade, Wagner release

Colin Kaepernick's 'still waiting for that chance' regarding trying out for Seahawks in person - The Athletic

Colin Kaepernick had a private workout Wednesday at the University of Washington’s indoor practice facility in Seattle and spoke to reporters afterward about...

Minshew Mania in Seattle? Seahawks Should Entertain the Idea - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks are without a clear answer at quarterback heading into 2022. Bringing in Gardner Minshew in a trade with Philadelphia would intensify the competition in Seattle.

Salk: 6 reasons Seahawks should give QB Colin Kaepernick a look - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk thinks the Seahawks should work out QB Colin Kaepernick and give him a fair shot to see if he's still up to par as a starter.

With WR market exploding, should Seahawks trade DK Metcalf? - Seattle Sports

Superstar receivers are netting huge hauls in trades and big contract extensions. Should that impact what the Seahawks do with DK Metcalf?

An interview with 3-4 expert Coach Jim Leavitt « Seahawks Draft Blog

With the Seahawks set to adopt 3-4 ideology, if not embrace a full-scale switch to the scheme, I wanted to speak to someone about the types of players required at each position. If Seattle is making a significant change (and it appears they are) what areas will they try to prioritise in the draft?

Seahawks CB Sidney Jones discusses broad strokes of new defensive scheme

The Seahawks will be changing things up on defense this year under new coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai. We’ll have to wait until September to actually see it in action, but at least we now have some vague idea of what to expect this coming season.

DK Metcalf reveals his reaction to Russell Wilson trade

DK Metcalf shared his response to the Seattle Seahawks letting go key veterans like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Kyler Murray Not Worried About Future: 'I'm an Arizona Cardinal' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray spoke for the first time at a charity event after a wild offseason filled with drama.

Kyler Murray claims Instagram scrub 'had nothing to do with the Cardinals'

Kyler Murray would like you to know that everything is fine between himself and the Arizona Cardinals.

Treading water and mixed messages: Making sense of the Cardinals’ offseason so far - Revenge of the Birds

Almost all is quiet here on the western front so far. What are fans to make of this strangely quiet early offseason?

49ers News: Does Trey Lance taking over change Deebo Samuel’s value? - Niners Nation

Can Deebo Samuel be as productive with Trey Lance as the starter?

How 49ers DL Coach Kris Kocurek Gets the Best out of Kerry Hyder - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kerry Hyder always performs admirably under 49ers coach Kris Kocurek.

Wife of LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford Speaks on Super Bowl Parade Incident - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kelly Stafford speaks on Super Bowl parade incident.

How does Rams depth chart compare in NFC? - Turf Show Times

LA is poised for a top-three offense.

Crackers, cupcakes and the mall: How the Bengals and Joe Burrow landed La’el Collins – The Athletic

From a familiar coach to a laid-back get-together to experiencing the Queen City, the new right tackle was sold on Cincinnati.

Grading NFL overtime format ideas and proposals - Mandatory possessions, spot and choose, no sudden death, more

Will the NFL address its overtime format this offseason, perhaps with one of two formal team proposals? We looked at seven potential ideas of how to adjust OT and graded each one.

Dallas Cowboys add Brian Schottenheimer as consultant to help on both sides of the ball

Brian Schottenheimer, the former Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator, will join the Dallas Cowboys staff as a consultant, the team announced Thursday.

'It's a winning culture here': Buffalo has transformed into free-agent destination - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

Thanks to their contender status and the elite play of Josh Allen, free agents are more eager than ever to be part of what Buffalo is building.

J.D. McKissic flipped back to Washington Commanders for 'unfinished business'

J.D. McKissic said the circumstances as to why he flipped from his agreement with the Bills only to return to Washington were "so crazy, I don't remember." But the running back says he was "unfinished business" with the Commanders.

Thursday Round-Up: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Picks For First Round Of 2022 NFL Draft

See which players ESPN’s draft guru thinks will come off the board first in next month’s draft.

The goal of National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches is clear. The path to achieving it isn't

On Wednesday more than two dozen Black professionals gathered in a New York City hotel ballroom, compelled to meet in response to and support of Brian Flores' groundbreaking lawsuit against the NFL and its member clubs.

None injured in bizarre fire at Broncos' Mile High Stadium

A fire consumed a large swath of seats in the Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, and its cause remains unclear.

Inside the Za’Darius Smith deal

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith had agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Ravens, until he didn’t. But he released the bird in the hand with nothing else in the hopper.

Falcons recap: Joey Harrington has some advice for Marcus Mariota

The Falcons have gone quiet after a wild start to the week in which we saw the team ship out veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, bring in free agent Marcus Mariota and re-sign running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Commanders' flagship radio station dumps team - National Football Post

The Commanders are without a flagship radio station after 980 AM in Washington, D.C., pulled out, citing among the reasons the need for “honest, objective” reporting about the team.

AGL by Position 2022: Ravens Wrecked at RB/DB | Football Outsiders

J.K. Dobbins. Gus Edwards. Justice Hill. Marcus Peters. Marlon Humphrey. That's just a partial list of Baltimore players who missed all or most of the 2021 season.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced. See who else was signed or released during Thursday's free agency action.

The Most Underrated QB in the 2022 NFL Draft - Turf Show Times

Looking Purdy Bad.