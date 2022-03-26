Pre-Snap Reads 3/26: Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner visiting the Ravens

Someone please stop airing those new Uber Eats commercials.
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks: Grading second wave of 2022 free agent signings, re-signings
Seahawks: Grading second wave of 2022 free agent signings, re-signings
Seahawks GM Schneider addresses DK Metcalf, exploding WR market - Seattle Sports
Star WRs are getting big money and netting huge trade hauls. Seahawks GM John Schneider was asked about it in regards to his own star WR.
Where things stand with the Seahawks as the second week of free agency ends | The Seattle Times
As NFL free agency enters its third week Monday, only seven of NFL.com’s top 21 free agents remain unsigned, and cap space around the league has begun to dry up.
Heaps: Seahawks will trade star WR DK Metcalf prior to 2022 NFL Draft - Seattle Sports
Former NFL QB Jake Heaps believes the Seahawks will be moving on from star WR DK Metcalf prior to April's NFL Draft.
Ravens interested in pursuing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated
The six-time All-Pro linebacker was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.
Around the NFC West
Kerry Hyder expects to make noise after returning to 49ers | RSN
Defensive end Kerry Hyder looks forward to playing in front of fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this season.
49ers sign Darqueze Dennard - ProFootballTalk
Arizona Cardinals hosting free agent guard Will Hernandez - Revenge of the Birds
People want to see the Arizona Cardinals make some moves, and while week one of NFL free agency has been slow, the Cardinals have some ideas and options they are still exploring.
One of those...
Years of 'be ready' has LA Rams OL Joseph Noteboom all set to start
In LA Rams News: Years of preparing to 'be ready' has the LA Rams' newest starting offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom all set for a larger role
Did Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams break the NFL? - Turf Show Times
Les Snead and Sean McVay have ushered in a new era in the NFL. Now, the league must play catch up.
Around the NFL
Deshaun Watson intends to "continue to clear my name as much as possible" - ProFootballTalk
'Bad looks all around': Social reactions from the Deshaun Watson Browns press conference
Deshaun Watson held an introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns and the reactions were mixed online.
Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'
Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
Titans announce Chase Blackburn as assistant ST coach, promote two others - ProFootballTalk
Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes 'not easy to get'
NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said that while there is "a lot of momentum" for changing the league's overtime rules, "24 votes is not easy to get."
Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on gun, drug charges
Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith was booked Friday afternoon in South Carolina after his arrest on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic with intent to distribute.
QB Trevor Siemian, Chicago Bears agree to two-year contract, agent says
Free-agent quarterback Trevor Siemian has reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Bears, according to his agent.
Cowboys Led 2021 DVOA Overachievers | Football Outsiders
Dan Quinn, defensive mastermind? Justin Herbert joins the ranks of the elite? Mac Jones, best rookie QB? Every year, a handful of teams outshine their DVOA projections. Here are 2021's brightest examples.
Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62
Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
Loading comments...