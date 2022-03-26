Pre-Snap Reads 3/26: Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner visiting the Ravens

Someone please stop airing those new Uber Eats commercials.

Seahawks: Grading second wave of 2022 free agent signings, re-signings

Seahawks GM Schneider addresses DK Metcalf, exploding WR market - Seattle Sports

Star WRs are getting big money and netting huge trade hauls. Seahawks GM John Schneider was asked about it in regards to his own star WR.

Where things stand with the Seahawks as the second week of free agency ends | The Seattle Times

As NFL free agency enters its third week Monday, only seven of NFL.com’s top 21 free agents remain unsigned, and cap space around the league has begun to dry up.

Heaps: Seahawks will trade star WR DK Metcalf prior to 2022 NFL Draft - Seattle Sports

Former NFL QB Jake Heaps believes the Seahawks will be moving on from star WR DK Metcalf prior to April's NFL Draft.

Ravens interested in pursuing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner - Sports Illustrated

The six-time All-Pro linebacker was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.

Around the NFC West

Kerry Hyder expects to make noise after returning to 49ers | RSN

Defensive end Kerry Hyder looks forward to playing in front of fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this season.

49ers sign Darqueze Dennard - ProFootballTalk

Arizona Cardinals hosting free agent guard Will Hernandez - Revenge of the Birds

People want to see the Arizona Cardinals make some moves, and while week one of NFL free agency has been slow, the Cardinals have some ideas and options they are still exploring.

One of those...

Years of 'be ready' has LA Rams OL Joseph Noteboom all set to start

In LA Rams News: Years of preparing to 'be ready' has the LA Rams' newest starting offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom all set for a larger role

Did Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams break the NFL? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead and Sean McVay have ushered in a new era in the NFL. Now, the league must play catch up.

Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson intends to "continue to clear my name as much as possible" - ProFootballTalk

'Bad looks all around': Social reactions from the Deshaun Watson Browns press conference

Deshaun Watson held an introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns and the reactions were mixed online.

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.

Titans announce Chase Blackburn as assistant ST coach, promote two others - ProFootballTalk

Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes 'not easy to get'

NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said that while there is "a lot of momentum" for changing the league's overtime rules, "24 votes is not easy to get."

Carolina Panthers WR Shi Smith arrested on gun, drug charges

Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith was booked Friday afternoon in South Carolina after his arrest on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic with intent to distribute.

QB Trevor Siemian, Chicago Bears agree to two-year contract, agent says

Free-agent quarterback Trevor Siemian has reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Bears, according to his agent.

Cowboys Led 2021 DVOA Overachievers | Football Outsiders

Dan Quinn, defensive mastermind? Justin Herbert joins the ranks of the elite? Mac Jones, best rookie QB? Every year, a handful of teams outshine their DVOA projections. Here are 2021's brightest examples.

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.